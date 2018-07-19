Hammond the Hamster is making his adorable Overwatch debut next week

Blizzard Entertainment has announced when ‘Wrecking Ball’ will be available for all players in Overwatch.

Currently available in the public-test realm servers on PC, Wrecking Ball (otherwise known as Hammond the Hamster) will be coming to PS4 and Xbox One on Tuesday, July 24.

Acting as the 28th hero to arrive in the multiplayer shooter, Hammond sits in the tank class with a number of fascinating abilities. You can check them all out below:

Quad Cannons – Automatic machines which act as Hammond’s primary method of fire

Roll – Pretty self-explanatory. Hammond transforms into a ball which provides him with increased speed and mobility.

– Grappling Hook – Available while Roll is activated, this ability allows Hammond to hook onto surfaces above him. Doing so with the right momentum can increase speed and damage enemies.

– Adaptive Shield – Provides Hammond with a protective shield that increases depending on how many enemies are in the vicinity

– Piledriver – When Hammond is a certain distance above the ground he can slam into enemies below, causing huge damage if done correctly.

– Minefield – Hammond’s ultimate unleashes a flurry of mines to the surrounding area, thus preventing any nearby enemies from moving forward.

He looks like an incredibly fun hero, and it’s been far too long since a new tank hero was added to the Overwatch roster.

New additions usually go through a teething period in the PTR servers while Blizzard makes adjustments and balance changes for general release.

Wrecking Ball also arrives before the inevitable announcement of Overwatch’s Summer Games, a seasonal event that celebrates all things sunny and sporty.

Will you be trying out Hammond in Overwatch next week?