Halo: The Master Chief Collection is coming to PC, and will include Halo Reach

I’ve spent a lot of the past week looking at my calendar and scratching my head, because although we’re still in March, it must be Christmas: Microsoft has announced that Halo: The Master Chief Collection is coming to PC, with a bunch of Halo games that have never seen the light of day for PCs.

This means that for the first time ever, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 4, Halo ODST and even prequel Halo: Reach will be available to play on the PC, and we’ll also be getting a nicer version of Halo, too.

The PC release will be coming to Microsoft’s PC store, but it’ll also be releasing on Steam, although the release of each version will be staggered: Reach is coming first, and will be followed chronologically after that, starting with Halo: Combat Evolved and wrapping up with Halo 4. Releasing the games one at a time, according to current franchise guardians 343 Industries, is to ensure that the game is ported correctly for PC, with 4K resolution, adjustable framerates, remappable keys and FOV alteration.

Related: Best iPhone 2019

The intention, it seems, is to make this release of The Master Chief Collection feel top notch on PC, instead of a lazy port.

“We’re embarking on a journey with our community to build a PC experience that delivers on PC gamer expectations,” community director Brian Jarrard said about the release.

“The team is passionately committed to ensuring that all of the features, bells, and whistles expected in a modern PC title are included with MCC.”

Related: Best PC Games

Splash Damage will be helping out on the port, in addition to Panic Button. This should have you excited, because Panic Button have a stellar reputation for delivering top quality ports.

There’s no word on when the game will be launching on PC, or even how much that will cost, but more information will be announced at SXSW, with information coming via Halo Waypoint at some future, unspecified, time.

For now, why not listen to Halo’s main theme, performed by a live orchestra. It’s phenomenal, and on constant play here on the office even when news of a PC port isn’t getting everyone worked up.

Excited for a Halo release on the PC? We’re excited, you’re excited… let’s just send each other Red Vs Blue gifs on Twitter. We’re at @TrustedReviews.