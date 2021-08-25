Halo Infinite will be here just in time for Christmas

Microsoft/343 Industries’ Halo Infinite has been in pipeline for years and it’s finally launching on December 8 – but not with all the features you might expect.

The game recently made a sneaky appearance on the Microsoft Store with a December date and The Verge has confirmed with a source familiar with Microsoft’s plans that the game will be in gamers hands (or hard drives) on December 8th.

As some of you may remember, the game was originally set for release alongside the launch of the Xbox Series X and Series S in November 2020, but the game was delayed due to issues with game development during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The good news is that from what we’ve seen from the first multiplayer preview, it looks like the Halo fans remember and loved, so it might be worth the wait.

If you’re interested to see a little of what Halo Infinite has to offer, you can check out the first multiplayer technical preview below.

The bad news is there have been reports that the game won’t include major features like campaign co-op mode or Forge mode at launch.

This news was definitely disappointing for Halo veterans, and considering the year-long delay, it shows the difficulties of developing a triple-A game during the pandemic era.

However, these modes and features are still coming, but you will have to wait a while. Cooperative mode will be available around three months after launch, while Forge mode will be arriving in season two of Halo Infinite, which is thought to be six months after the game’s initial launch.

These two modes are pretty significant for the fans, but the main Halo Infinite campaign mode will be ready to play for December, as well as the normal multiplayer mode, so there is something exciting to look forward to.