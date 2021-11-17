Halo Infinite system requirements: Here are the PC specs you need

The Halo Infinite multiplayer is available to play for free right now, while the story campaign is set to launch very soon. But is your PC capable of running the sci-fi shooter?

We’ve rounded up the official Halo Infinite system requirements for both minimum and recommended specs, so you know which components you’ll likely need to give your gaming PC a boost.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Minimum requirements

Operating system 64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD) AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Processor (Intel) Intel Core i5-4440 Memory 8GB Graphics card (AMD) AMD Radeon RX 570 Graphics card (Nvidia) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Hard-drive space 50GB

Looking at the minimum specs, it looks like you won’t need a hugely powerful PC to run Halo Infinite at low graphics settings.

Both the required processor and graphics card options are very budget friendly – if you already own a gaming PC, your system will likely pass the test.

Even the 50GB of required storage space is pretty reasonable, especially since the likes of Battlefield 2042 takes up twice as much space despite lacking a story campaign.

Recommended requirements

Operating system 64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD) AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Processor (Intel) Intel Core i7-9700k Memory 16GB Graphics card (AMD) AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT Graphics card (Nvidia) Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Hard-drive space 50GB

If you want Halo Infinite to run at high graphics settings, then you’re going to need more powerful specs than what the minimum requirements demand.

The CPU requirements for the ‘recommended specs’ are surprisingly lofty, with the fairly recent Ryzen 7 and Intel Core i7 chips recommended. You’ll also need 16GB of RAM here too.

343 Industries also recommends you go for AMD’s Radeon RX 5700 XT card or Nvidia’s RTX 2070 at the very least, with both graphics card launching just a couple of years ago, and so will likely cost a pretty penny.

Ultra requirements

Operating system 64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD) AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Processor (Intel) Intel Core i9-11900k Memory 16GB Graphics card (AMD) AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Graphics card (Nvidia) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Hard-drive space 50GB

343 Industries has also revealed the system requirements to run Halo Infinite at ultra graphics settings with an optimum performance, and they’re surprisingly steep.

The Ryzen 9 5900X is one of the most expensive and powerful AMD chips you can currently buy, while the Intel Core i9-11900K has only recently been usurped by the Intel Core i9-12900K.

The graphics card requirements are just as lofty, with the RX 6800 XT and Nvidia RTX 3080 being two of the most powerful GPUs you can currently buy.

While we haven’t been able to test Halo Infinite with different graphics cards just yet, we highly doubt you’ll need such expensive components to get Halo Infinite looking great, especially at a resolution lower than 4K. But if you want the absolute best performance possible, this is what 343 Industries recommends.

Keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for more upcoming coverage of Halo Infinite.