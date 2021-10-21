 large image

Halo Infinite ray-tracing a ‘top priority’ after launch, but who knows when?

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The forthcoming Halo Infinite blockbuster will benefit from ray-tracing technology, at least on PC, but not until after the game has launched.

In revealing its plans for the PC version of the game, Microsoft says it is working with AMD on new features that will be available to all those enjoying the game.

The company says the addition of ray-tracing, a flagship lighting feature of new generation gaming, will be a top priority in the months after launch. That’s despite it already being a somewhat standard feature for the biggest games these days.

Microsoft didn’t reveal exactly when it will happen, but considering the campaign co-op and Forge modes won’t arrive until 2022 either, there’ll be quite a lot missing from a game that’s already been delayed by a year.

The company says it won’t matter if gamers aren’t playing on an AMD-based device, they’ll be in-line for “performance improvements.” Microsoft doesn’t explicitly state that the ray-tracing will be coming to the Xbox version as well as the PC version, but the use of “all our players” certainly suggests that is the case.

In the blog post, Microsoft writes: “AMD shares our passion about player-first development choices. They’re exceptionally open to us bringing new rendering features across all hardware as well as performance improvements for all our players, even if they’re not using an AMD-powered device. We’re excited for all Halo Infinite’s players to benefit from AMD’s passion for making player-first development choices.

“Most excitingly though, we’re looking forward to working closely with AMD to bring ray-tracing to Halo Infinite. Raytracing is one our top development priorities post-launch and look forward to sharing more soon.”

Halo Infinite arrives on PC and Xbox on October 26. We’re less than a week away, guys. Could this game set the Xbox Series X and S apart from the rest? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

