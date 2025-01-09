Halliday’s AI glasses are equipped with a tiny, invisible display

There’s been no shortage of AI-powered tech at CES 2025. From Hisense’s first MicroLED TV to Ecoflow’s new Oasis smart home system, AI is everywhere in 2025 – including hidden in your glasses frame.

While smart glasses are nothing new, with the Meta Ray-Ban Glasses, Lucyd Smart Glasses and Snapchat Spectacles among those we’d recently tested, Halliday’s new AI glasses stand out thanks to the tiny display embedded in their frame. In fact, Halliday has named this pair the “World’s First Proactive AI Glasses with Invisible Display”.

This is all thanks to Halliday’s own DigiWindow technology, a 3.6mm display module that offers a field of view comparable to a 3.5-inch screen. Even better, the display is planted in the upper frame of the glasses, ensuring it doesn’t block your view of the world around you.

Only the person wearing the glasses can see the screen, ensuring your activities remain private and reducing the likelihood you’ll get stared at on the street in these specs.

Getting the right fit is as easy as sliding the module up, down, left and right and adjusting the nose pads to fit your face and eye distance. There’s great news for glasses users too, as the Halliday Glasses allow short-sighted users to rotate the DigiWindow module to match their prescription. The specs also support regular prescription lenses for those who need them.

At 35g, these glasses weigh less than the Meta Ray-Ban Glasses and support twice the amount of wear time between charges with their 12-hour battery life. They also come with a ring for scrolling and selecting commands when you don’t feel like using the temple and voice controls.

What is proactive AI?

If you’re wondering how ‘proactive AI’ compares to regular artificial intelligence, you wouldn’t be alone.

Essentially, proactive AI refers to AI that takes the initiative, proactively analysing your preferences and conversations and predicting your needs without prompt. According to Halliday, this can result in smoother conversations and boosted productivity.

AI features available on the Halliday Glasses include AI translations, scrollable scripts to keep you from fumbling during presentations and interviews, notifications and AI replies, audio recordings and summaries, the ability to listen to music and read lyrics and hands-free navigation.

If you’re interested in picking up a pair of Halliday Glasses for yourself, you can head over to Halliday’s website to reserve a pair ahead of the company’s Kickstarter launch.