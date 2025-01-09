Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Halliday’s AI glasses are equipped with a tiny, invisible display

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

There’s been no shortage of AI-powered tech at CES 2025. From Hisense’s first MicroLED TV to Ecoflow’s new Oasis smart home system, AI is everywhere in 2025 – including hidden in your glasses frame. 

While smart glasses are nothing new, with the Meta Ray-Ban Glasses, Lucyd Smart Glasses and Snapchat Spectacles among those we’d recently tested, Halliday’s new AI glasses stand out thanks to the tiny display embedded in their frame. In fact, Halliday has named this pair the “World’s First Proactive AI Glasses with Invisible Display”. 

This is all thanks to Halliday’s own DigiWindow technology, a 3.6mm display module that offers a field of view comparable to a 3.5-inch screen. Even better, the display is planted in the upper frame of the glasses, ensuring it doesn’t block your view of the world around you. 

Only the person wearing the glasses can see the screen, ensuring your activities remain private and reducing the likelihood you’ll get stared at on the street in these specs. 

Halliday Glasses display

Getting the right fit is as easy as sliding the module up, down, left and right and adjusting the nose pads to fit your face and eye distance. There’s great news for glasses users too, as the Halliday Glasses allow short-sighted users to rotate the DigiWindow module to match their prescription. The specs also support regular prescription lenses for those who need them.

At 35g, these glasses weigh less than the Meta Ray-Ban Glasses and support twice the amount of wear time between charges with their 12-hour battery life. They also come with a ring for scrolling and selecting commands when you don’t feel like using the temple and voice controls. 

What is proactive AI? 

If you’re wondering how ‘proactive AI’ compares to regular artificial intelligence, you wouldn’t be alone. 

Halliday Glasses

Essentially, proactive AI refers to AI that takes the initiative, proactively analysing your preferences and conversations and predicting your needs without prompt. According to Halliday, this can result in smoother conversations and boosted productivity. 

AI features available on the Halliday Glasses include AI translations, scrollable scripts to keep you from fumbling during presentations and interviews, notifications and AI replies, audio recordings and summaries, the ability to listen to music and read lyrics and hands-free navigation.

If you’re interested in picking up a pair of Halliday Glasses for yourself, you can head over to Halliday’s website to reserve a pair ahead of the company’s Kickstarter launch.

You might like…

The FlipGo Horizon turns your laptop into a mighty triple-screened device

The FlipGo Horizon turns your laptop into a mighty triple-screened device

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
Samsung’s CES showing adds weight to tri-fold foldable rumours

Samsung’s CES showing adds weight to tri-fold foldable rumours

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Swippitt’s toaster-like charging hub charges your phone in an instant

Swippitt’s toaster-like charging hub charges your phone in an instant

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
SanDisk’s new SSD is perfect for budding iPhone videographers

SanDisk’s new SSD is perfect for budding iPhone videographers

Jon Mundy 5 hours ago
Atari Gamestation Go brings a quirky retro vibe to the handheld market

Atari Gamestation Go brings a quirky retro vibe to the handheld market

Jon Mundy 6 hours ago
CES proved processing giants now run the tech world

CES proved processing giants now run the tech world

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access