Got money to burn? Step right this way. Luxury phone customisation firm Hadoro has given the OnePlus 6 an extremely high-end makeover − and it quintuples the price of the handset.

The Hadoro OnePlus 6 Carbon costs €2700 (~£2400). That’s even more than the top-spec iPhone XS Max (£1449).

It’s essentially a regular OnePlus 6 − a phone that normally costs £469, and is so well-loved largely because of how cheap it is compared to its rivals, remember − wrapped up in fancy clothing.

Actually, that’s exactly what it is. Or, in Hadoro’s words:

“An exclusively crafted piece, this case features an innovative in-house developed type of carbon fiber – made of 36 layers of carbon fiber and layers of aircraft aluminum. Specially manufactured by Hadoro, this material showcases unmatched strength and beauty in its own distinct design.

“A visible wave-like pattern adorns the back panel, and the frame has a steel-specked look. A glowing OnePlus logo made of sapphire glass completes its cool, modern aesthetic.”

That’s right, the OnePlus logo glows.

Hadoro calls its design a “Damascus steel wave-like pattern”, and says its creation is made from carbon fibre, aluminium and sapphire glass.

You can also get your name engraved on the frame, so people know who to return it to when you inevitably lose it.

The Hadoro website is full of similarly ludicrous creations, and is well worth a browse, more for your own entertainment than anything else.

