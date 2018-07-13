Hacknet is free on Steam for just one more hour, so grab it while you can

Popular hacking simulator Hacknet is currently free on Steam as part of a limited giveaway. The promotion ends at 6pm BST tonight (10am PT), so grab it while you can.

We haven’t reviewed Hacknet ourselves, but a free game is a free game. What have you got to lose? It usually retails for £7.19, in case you were wondering.

Unusually, Steam user reviews of the game have been more or less unanimously positive, and square with a healthy 82 rating on Metacritic.

The game places you in the shoes of a hacker as you aim to complete missions for a hacking group called Entropy. It’s a simple premise, but the aesthetic, pulsing soundtrack, and gradually intertwining storylines create an experience that’s apparently really fun.

Although the base game is free for a limited time, the expansion pack Labyrinths will still set you back £5.19.

You’ve got just one hour to go to grab the deal, so act fast.

