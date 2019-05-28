Want to know where to find the best Amazon Prime Day deals in the US? You’re already in the right place with our easy-to-use guide for bagging the best bargains.

If you’re living it up stateside, this one’s for you. With Amazon Prime Day 2019 fast approaching, it’s time to get prepared to bag a bargain from some of the hottest devices around right now. Speculated to follow a pattern of the usual mid-July kick-off, you can expect up to 36 hours of deals, deals, deals across the gadgets you really want.

Looking for further information on what Prime Day is all about? Follow one of the links below for more details on this elusive day of money saving wonder. If like us you’re feeling inpatient, you can also choose to keep scrolling to find the current offers you can have shipped today.

Jump ahead to:

What is Amazon Prime Day? | When is Amazon Prime Day 2019 in the USA? | What Were the Top Prime Day Deals for 2018? | How Can I Sign Up to Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Day US 2019 Deals

If you’re itching to get your hands on a particular gadget now and just can’t wait until Prime Day, worry not. We’ve compiled some of the best deals live right now. Remember, not all heroes wear capes.

Your Guide to US Prime Day 2019

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Exclusive to Amazon Prime members, Prime Day is the best time of year to snap up a great deal and fully embrace your right to ‘treat yo’self’. Running exceptional offers, Prime Day stretches far beyond Amazon’s own products — although you can bet you’ll get a pretty wicked price on those, too. From MacBooks to cooking utensils and everything you could possibly go looking for on Amazon, it is sure to be going for less on Prime Day 2019.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2019 in the USA?

Prime Day falls across all locations on the same day, however we’re usually kept in the dark about exactly what date until closer to the time. That said, with all Prime Days in the last four years falling around the mid-July mark, we’re almost certain Amazon won’t keep us waiting beyond then. Regardless, we’ll keep you in the know.

What Were the Top Prime Day Deals for 2018?

It comes as no surprise Amazon’s assortment of fantastic voice controlled gadgets were a top priority for a lot of Prime subscribers for Prime Day 2018. The Echo Dot (2nd Gen) was a big hit, especially with our Trusted Reviews readers, alongside the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Remote bundle. Under those all-important home safety items, the First Alert Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector was a hot favourite. Safety first, kids. Alexa made another appearance with the unlocked Moto X (4th Gen) with hands-free Alexa included. SanDisk memory cards were also in high demand, along with the 23andMe DNA tests.

How Can I Sign-Up to Amazon Prime?

Offering you a 30-day free trial, becoming a member of Amazon Prime is easy, opening you up to a whole world of not only sought-after goods, but other exceptional content too. Enjoy Prime Video with a huge library of TV box sets and movies, as well as access to Two-Day Shipping, as well as One-Day and Same-Day in selected areas across the US. You can also bop to your own beat with the Prime Music collective, or hide in your gaming cave with free bonus Twitch games and in-game loot. Really, the perks of an Amazon Prime subscription are endless and, allowing you to cancel anytime, you can always tactically sign up right in time for those Prime Day 2019 deals.

