GTA Online microtransactions defended by Take Two

Take-Two Interactive has defended the use of microtransactions in GTA Online, despite the recent money hacking scandal.

During an earnings call, Take Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, said the decision to introduce microtransactions into the full-priced GTA Online experience was to create value and delight customers.

“Our primary goal is to delight consumers and create a great experience,” said Zelnick. “As you know, GTA Online is a free to play experience and there [are] opportunities for recurrent consumer spending within the game, and no obligation of course.”

Earlier this week, GTA 5 was crowned the best-selling game of 2013 with over 32.5 million units sold throughout the year.

“We have enjoyed an extraordinary economic result, but the starting point for that economic result is delighting consumers, giving them a fantastic experience. And that’s our focus in GTA Online.”

“The reason that we offer an opportunity to spend money in the game is that it is coordinated with a great experience. We are not making decisions in order to extract value, we are making decisions to delight consumers. And that includes creating value.”

Rockstar recently had to take down GTA Online for a brief maintenance period that would also be used to clamp down on GTA Online cheaters. Some gamers had been exploiting the GTA 5 multiplayer’s system, generating and distributing huge amounts of in-game cash and causing the game to crash.

“Yes, we had some issues with the currency,” added Zelnick referring to the money hacks. “Those issues have been addressed and we are not really focused on whether the catch-up or anything of this sort. You know as long as people keep loving GTA Online it’s going to be great for us.”

To help encourage GTA Online gamers, Rockstar Games has now raised the maximum crew member cap to 1,000 people.

“So with the ability to seriously swell your Crew roster head count, it’s time for some heavy-duty rallying and recruiting and we’ll certainly be on the lookout to see who truly grows their army or consolidates forces amongst affiliate Crews”, said Rockstar in a statement.

Via: OXM