GTA 5 is now the most profitable entertainment product ever

Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto 5 is now the best-selling entertainment product in history, eclipsing any medium.

According to a new report by MarketWatch, GTA 5 has now sold over 90 million copies and generated over $6 billion in revenue since its initial release.

At the time of writing, GTA 5 is the “most financially successful media title of all time”. This includes games, films and presumably books and music as well.

It is unclear whether the revenue figure comes purely from sales of the game itself or also optional purchases from the hugely popular GTA Online.

First released in September 2013 for PS3 and Xbox 360, Grand Theft Auto 5 has since launched for PS4, Xbox One and PC. So, it’s worth noting its sales have spawned from two generations of platforms.

Rockstar Games’ next title, Red Dead Redemption 2, is due to release on October 26, 2018 and is already shaping up to be the biggest game of the year. Time will tell whether it can match the popularity of GTA 5.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is likely a long way off with Rockstar Games yet to acknowledge its existence in any capacity. Either way, we’re very excited for what they do next.

Are you surprised by the success of GTA 5? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.