Grimes just leaked some Cyberpunk 2077 details

Claire ‘Grimes’ Boucher just dropped some interesting Cyberpunk 2077 details during a live stream to celebrate her new album.

In the highly anticipated upcoming RPG, Grimes plays Lizzy Wizzy, front woman of Lizzy Wizzy and the Metadwarves. Sounds a bit Hitchhiker’s Guide, doesn’t it?

Fair warning — the details spilled by Grimes in the live stream contain a plot spoiler and reference to suicide.

“I play a pop star who committed suicide on Stage” she told fans. “They had to come quickly and perform emergency surgery and replace her whole body with cybernetics while she was dead for an hour and then she finished the show as a cyborg. One of the greatest pieces of performance art ever made” (via Polygon).

The video has since been marked as ‘private’, rendering it unwatchable. This may suggest that the game’s developers, CD Projekt Red, weren’t too happy with the reveal.

One Cyberpunk 2077 fan on Reddit spotted a headline, appearing in the original E3 demo from way back in 2018, reading “Death at Lizzy Wizzy Concert”. So, this chimes in with Grimes explanation of her character’s story.

Grimes isn’t the only high-profile face to appear in the game, Keanu Reeves also appears, with a motion-capture performance in the role of ‘Johnny Silverhand’.

Reeves’ character is a strange mix of underground rebel and celebrity band front-man. He told Entertainment Weekly:

“Yeah, he has this kind of corporate para-military background and got injured, and he has this kind of bionic arm now. He started a band called Samurai that he’s the lead singer of, and, you know, he’s kind of a rebel leader against the corporate-ocracy. “Yeah. I met with CD Projekt Red in July of last year, and they had a bit of a demonstration, and they walked me through the character, and what they knew of the game. I had mo-cap experience through The Matrix, so that idea wasn’t foreign to me, in terms of being able to play a role, and being able to embody a role and then do the voice. The game, and the world and the story they were talking about is really cool. Especially as an open world role-playing game, I think as far as those games go, they do it really well. I could see from the quality and from the depth of the storytelling.”

