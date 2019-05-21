Codemasters has announced the comeback of a beloved racing series for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Codemasters has announced the surprise return of racing simulator GRID, which is set for a September 2019 release across PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Having originated as an arcade title back in 2001, Race Driver GRID made its way to consoles in 2008 with a relatively well-received conversion.

A fully-fledged sequel and Grid: Autosport followed in the coming years, but since then, the series has remained dormant.

That is, until now, with Codemasters having announced a sudden revival of the racing simulator series. And it’s coming very soon.

‘GRID strikes the perfect balance, offering risk and reward for every type of racer. Handling is incredibly responsive with a learning curve that appeals to both casual arcade gamers through to the core simulation racers.

‘Progression is rewarded through liveries, player cards, team mates, achievements and driving accolades. AI drivers push the player to their limits to earn a place on the podium and ultimate victory in the GRID World Series Championship,’ reads the official press release.

Fernando Alonso will be working as a consultant on the upcoming title, ensuring it depicts everything in the most realistic manner possible. Players can expect realistic cars, damage models and progression as they fight through the ranks.

As for the release date, it will be coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC on September 13, meaning you’ll only have to wait a handful of months to get your hands on GRID. Pre-orders for GRID and GRID: Ultimate Edition are now open, with the latter granting access to three seasons of additional content.

