If you're concerned about the environment you might want to check out these new 'green' memory modules from Adtec.

All of us like to believe that we’re environmentally conscious, but in reality very few of us are. Unfortunately, most of us are far more likely to be swayed by a cheaper product than one that is environmentally sound.

I’m pretty sure that most PC users have never given a second thought to the environmental impact of memory modules, I know that I haven’t. But traditionally memory modules are manufactured using many harmful substances such as lead and halogenated compounds.

As a result, being environmentally friendly is usually something that needs to be enforced by law, rather than left up to individuals and companies making a responsible choice.

It’s the disposal of products that are manufactured with these harmful substances that causes the greatest risk to the environment. So the obvious solution is to stop making products that incorporate these substances, then disposal will not be an issue.

On the 27th January 2003 the European Parliament issued a Directive prohibiting the sale of electronic equipment containing lead, mercury, cadmium, hexavalent, chromium, PBB and PBDE after 1st July 2006. This means that after 1st July 2006 you should be safe in the knowledge that any memory modules you buy are environmentally friendly.

Of course that deadline is still two and a half years away, meaning that thousands of memory modules containing heavy metals and contaminants will be purchased. But if you want to take a stand now, Adtec Corporation has already started shipping memory modules that are both lead and halogen free.

Adtec is committed to eliminating the environmental effects in electronic components and has brought its lead and halogen free memory modules to market long before the EU directive comes into play.

Adtec produces both desktop modules from PC133 up to PC3200, in capacities from 128MB up to 1GB. You can also get Adtec’s environmentally friendly memory modules for your notebook in sizes up to 512MB.

So, if you’re environmentally aware and want to extend that to your PC, you can find out more about Adtec memory here