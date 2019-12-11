Green Day are teasing a video game announcement for The Game Awards

Green Day are announcing a video game. Yes, you read that correctly. They’ve been pretty tight-lipped on details but the game is likely part of a promotional push for Father Of All…, their new album which lands in February 2020.

US rock trio, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool will be making a “really cool awesome video game announcement” according to Game Awards founder, Geoff Keighley.

He Tweeted: “So excited for this one! Green Day will rock #TheGameAwards stage on 12/12. Been working for a few months with the band on a special videogame inspired performance and announcement.”

The announcement will be made at the 2019 Game Awards, streaming Thursday December 12. Keighley, hasn’t offered any extra titbits of info just yet, but the news has followed Green Day’s announcement that they will perform at the awards, alongside CHVRCHES.

That’s streaming at 8.30pm EST, which translates to 1.30am GMT. So, if you’re eager to see the announcement and the performance, you’re going to have to wait up.

The Californian rock band formed way back in 1986 and have actually featured in a game before, 2010’s Green Day Rockband. That game followed a guitar-hero style music game formula, with players using their controller, or a guitar accessory, to follow on-screen prompts and play Green Day hits.

So, what could it be? A VR walk down the Boulevard of Broken Dreams? Perhaps American Idiot Simulator 2020? With details so thin on the ground, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Seriously though, it’s hard to know where they’re going with this. If it’s mainly a promotional stunt and they’re not hugely invested, then we should probably expect some sort of mobile game that will provide a PR boost but not much in the way of immersive gameplay or longevity.

Conversely, maybe they’re taking it really seriously and we can expect some sort of expansive console gaming experience. Only time will tell.

