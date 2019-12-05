From conscious bananas to cup final glory, December’s Xbox Game Pass selection has it all. Here’s the full breakdown of what to expect on Game Pass this month.

Xbox has dropped loads of new games set to be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers this December. Highlights include PES 2020, Tom Clancy’s The Division and My Friend Pedro.

Here are all of the games coming to Game Pass this month, and when you can get them.

December 5

Dropping today is the unusual action shoot’em’up My Friend Pedro. The side-scrolling shooter sees players take on the role of a man who has befriended and is commanded by a conscious banana. Chaos follows. It’s weird. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker — An anime brawler with punch, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker looks amazing. We were left a little dissatisfied with some of the combat mechanics when we reviewed the game last year. Despite this, if you’re a game pass subscriber it’s well worth a look now it’s included in your December haul.

December 6

Demon’s Tilt is 90’s pinball meets modern gaming. This game takes players on a colourful pinball adventure. It’s pretty simple but visually appealing and fans of pinball will love the nostalgia. Wandersong — Wandersong is a musical platformer that invites players to take on the role of a bard, solve puzzles and meet a huge array of interesting characters.

December 12

The “other football game” has been making moves to get back into contention with FIFA of late. Getting the rights to feature Juventus player likenesses, badge, stadium and all was one of those infringements on the dominance of EA’s football title. Now, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to try out Konami’s Trusted Reviews-rated four star football simulator. Tom Clancy’s The Division — The Division is a third person shooter with some truly unique online game mechanics. Sure, it has a sequel now, but this is a great addition to Game Pass for those still yet to get involved with the series.

— Head back to the Onion Kingdom for some chaotic cooking fun. We loved the addition of a throwing mechanic in this sequel, as well as challenging co-op play and fantastic character design. Pathologic 2 — This game is a dark, brooding addition the December Game Pass collection. You play as a doctor in a small town, with nightmarish themes of superstition, violence and hallucination making this an adventure game to remember. The wider environment is not dissimilar to the Russian steppes, but the actual setting is never specified. The trailer below offers a taste of this game’s unusual atmosphere…

