Great Scott! Back to the Future coming to 4K in 2020

Still investing in a physical disc collection rather than opting for streaming? Your 4K collection is likely to get bigger thanks to Universal releasing the Back to the Future trilogy next year.

Despite the clarion calls that physical media is dying and digital streaming is the future, there’s still a place for physical discs in the home entertainment ecosystem.

As 4K Blu-ray begins to mature, studios have released more and more of their libraries on the format, with Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining now available and 1983 crime classic Scarface just released. More good news has arrived (spotted by The Digital Bits) with Universal announcing the release of the Back to the Future trilogy in 2020 for its 35th anniversary.

There was no info about which format of HDR the new release will use, or soundtrack (but given its Universal, it’s likely to be DTS:X, not Atmos). We’d bet money on all three films undergoing restoration from the film prints for a native 4K release, so this will likely be the best any of the Back to the Future films have looked, at least at home.

Universal looks like it has big plans to celebrate the franchise with a musical on the way, alongside clothes, comic books and new toy releases including a line of Funko POP! figures. There was also mention of theatrical events, implying the trilogy could be back in cinemas for its anniversary.

And if you want to see it in all its 4K glory, you’re going to need a pretty good 4K TV, most definitely a 4K Blu-ray player and perhaps even throw a sound system into the mix.

Now, where’s The Abyss and True Lies 4K discs please, Mr Cameron?

Source: The Digital Bits

