This Black Friday has seen huge savings on graphics cards. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your rig, now is the time to do it.
The last-gen Pascal cards arguably boast some of the most tasty deals, with the Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Ti WINDFORCE 8GB currently bundled in with Monster Hunter: World and Far Cry 5.
The brand new Turing 20 Series cards, capable of the revolutionary ray tracing, have also seen discounts. In fact, you can grab an RTX 2070 for under £500 right now.
We’ve also included some budget-friendly options here if you’re looking to build your own gaming PC for the very first time.
Best graphics card deals under £1000
If you want the latest ray-tracing capable RTX graphics cards, you’d usually have to spend close to £1000. For Black Friday though, you’ll find some excellent RTX 2080 Ti, RTX 2080 and RTX 2070 bundles, including some that include a free copy of Battlefield V and a pair of gaming headphones.
MSI GeForce RTX 2080 GAMING X TRIO 8GB Graphics Card
Upgrade your gaming rig with the ray-tracing capable RTX 2080 card, which has had a whopping £70 discount.
Zotac GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Mini Graphics Card
The smallest ever GTX 1080 Ti graphics card is now available at a ridiculously good price, having had a massive £100 price cut. If you're looking for mighty GPU power to pack into your compact gaming rig, then this is the best bargain you're going to find.
Inno3D GeForce RTX 2080 Ti X2 OC 11264MB GDDR6 PCI-Express Graphics Card + Battlefield V code
Ready to handle real-time ray tracing and DLSS out of the box, this bundle deal also includes a free download code for Battlefield V. While it's out of stock on Overclockers, you can still order it now at the discounted price - you'll just have to wait a while until it arrives.
MSI GeForce RTX 2070 GAMING Z 8GB Graphics Card + Battlefield V + $40 Steam Voucher
Most probably the cheapest possible way you're going to see ray-tracing in all its glory, this bundle not only includes the MSI RTX 2070 Gaming Z graphics card, but also a code for Battlefield V and a $40 Steam voucher.
Best graphics card deals under £500
Drop below the £500 mark, and you can still find some absolute gems, including the RTX 2070 graphics cards with a code for Battlefield V bundled in. Or if you want to save some cash, you can grab a GTX 1070 Ti with Monster Hunter: World and Far Cry 5 thrown in. Absolute bargain!
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Ti WINDFORCE 8GB GDDR5 Graphics Card + Monster Hunter World + Far Cry 5
Not willing to spend over £400? This Gigabyte-model of the GTX 1070 Ti is a great alternative, especially since you get a copy of Monster Hunter World and Far Cry 5 bundled in.
Zotac GeForce RTX 2070 Blower 8GB Graphics Card
Believe it or not, you can actually get an RTX 2080 graphics card for under £500. Even better, you get a code for Battlefield V bundled in so you start shooting it up while ogling the amazing new ray-tracing tech.
Best graphics card deals under £250
Graphics cards between £200 and £250 still offer plenty of excitement for fans of triple-A games. You can crank up the detail settings to High at Full HD resolution and expect smooth frame rates.
Palit GeForce GTX 1060 Dual 6GB GDDR5 Graphics Card + 120GB SSD
If you want some extra air flow across your full-fat GTX 1060 6GB, you can pay a little more for this dual-fan model. Although you do get a 120GB SSD thrown in to compensate.
MSI GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GAMING 4GB GDDR5 Graphics Card + $20 Steam voucher
Buy the GTX 1050 Ti now, and you'll get a $20 Steam voucher to spend on a game. This is decent amount of GPU power, especially considering this bargain-tastic price.
Best graphics card deals for under £100
A graphics card that costs less than £100 can take two forms: Either a very lightweight card to give you a few extra HDMI ports and a slightly bump in multimedia performance, or a gaming chip that’ll help you power through eSports games. We’ll focus on the latter here. These chips will run games such as PUBG, Overwatch, Fortnite, CS:GO, DOTA 2 and more with ease, as well as higher-end games at lower settings.
MSI RADEON RX 550 AERO OC ITX 2GB GDDR5 Graphics Card
Ebuyer has the cheapest current-generation gaming graphics card we could find, with this impressive deal on an MSI Radeon RX 550. This ultra-compact model will power through eSports games and fit into even the smallest gaming PC builds. Ideal for that LAN PC you’ve been meaning to build. Free next-day delivery seals the deal.
That’s it for our current pick of the best graphics card deals. As mentioned, if you’ve seen anything that catches your eye, act fast as the volatility of graphics cards means that prices can change at a moment’s notice.
