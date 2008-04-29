Grand Theft Auto IV Out Now

One of the year's most anticipated titles arrives.

It ranked in our Most Wanted Games for 2008 list, but I for one half expected the release date to slip back yet further. Thankfully that isn’t the case and Rockstar has come good on its promise of an April 29th release for Grand Theft Auto IV. In case you haven’t already got the hint; that means today – so go buy it.



Both Microsoft’s Xbox 360 and Sony’s PlayStation 3 are being treated to this high definition instalment of the GTA franchise. Rockstar insists that there should be no fundamental differences between the two consoles’ versions – save the addition of achievements to the Xbox edition.



More notably GTA IV is the first game in the series to add online multiplayer to the mix, unless you count third party modifications for the PC rendition. As well as this online aspect to the game, downloadable content is also on the cards, giving GTA IV an even longer life than the umpteen hours of gameplay already available.



By now you’ve probably either decided not to bother with the latest Grand Theft Auto, or you’ve already picked your copy up this morning. Whichever, there’s no doubt this is going to be a big success for Rockstar and the usual ruckus in the specialist and mainstream press will ensue.



Grand Theft Auto IV site.