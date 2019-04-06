Grand National 2019 Live Stream: How to watch today’s big race for free

Taking place at Aintree near Liverpool, The Grand National 2019 is the biggest event on the UK racing calendar. Here’s how to live stream The Grand National for free, plus everything you need to know about this year’s festival including the Grand National time, runners, full schedule – and a couple of tips for good measure.

The Grand National 2019 isn’t just one race but rather three full days of racing action, culminating with the famous Grand National Handicap Chase today at 5:15pm BST.

Dating back all the way to 1839, it’s safe to say it’s one of the most iconic events on the British sporting calendar, and fortunately, we’re here to tell you the easiest ways to watch The Grand National – for free no less!

How to Watch The Grand National 2019: Live stream Aintree for free

Now that you’ve got all The Grand National information you need, here’s how to watch every race live as it happens.

The best bit is, as ITV1 will be showing all of the action from Aintree on TV, it’s free and perfectly legal to live stream The Grand National (provided you’ve got a valid UK TV license).

That’s because the broadcaster’s ITV Hub streaming service makes it easy watch The Grand National on nearly any device, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, laptops and even consoles.

Here are some helpful links to get you started live streaming The Grand National 2019

ITV Hub for Android – download app

ITV Hub for iOS – download app

ITV Hub for web – watch now

Most UK bookies will also be offering free Grand National live streams, so if you’re having a flutter, it’s worth checking the app of your preferred bookmaker for on-the-go viewing options – to our knowledge, the apps of Paddy Power, William Hill, Ladbrokes and Bet365 will all let you you watch The Grand National 2019 for free.

When is The Grand National 2019? Time and today’s full schedule

There are three days of Grand National races in 2019, with the action having started on Thursday, April 4 ahead of Ladies Day on Friday, April 5 and then the main event, Grand National Day, today on Saturday, April 6.

The big race itself, The Grand National Handicap Chase, takes place at 5:15pm BST here in the UK, which is 12:15pm US eastern time, and 6:15pm in most of western Europe.

Here’s today’s Grand National 2019 at Aintree festival schedule in full.

Saturday, April 6 – Grand National Day

13:45 – Gaskells Handicap Hurdle

14:25 – Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle

15:00 – Doom Bar Maghull Novices’ Chase

15:40 – Ryanair Stayers Hurdle (The Liverpool Hurdle)

16:20 – Betway Handicap Chase

17:15 – Randox Health Grand National Handicap Chase

18:20 – Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle

Now, on to the fun (and hugely speculative) bit…

Grand National 2019 Tips: Latest Grand National 2019 odds

Heading into The Grand National 2019, last year’s winner Tiger Roll (7/2) is among the favourites in what would be a rare repeat victory. Rathvinden (10/1) and Vintage Clouds (12/1) are both also heavily fancied.

However, arguably the hottest tip for this year’s Grand National must be Anibale Fly, who can be had at as much as 14/1.

Lake View Lad is another top Grand National tip at 14/1, while Rock The Kashbah also appeals at up to 20/1. Those looking to back a piece of racing history might fancy an each-way punt on jockey Lizzie Kelly and Tea For Two at up to 80/1.

Remember, though, that while a flutter can be a good bit of fun, you should only ever wager what you can afford to lose. For responsible gambling advice, please consult GambleAware.

