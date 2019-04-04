Grand National 2019: Live stream, time, full schedule, runners and tips

Taking place at Aintree, The Grand National 2019 is the biggest event on the racing calendar. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s festival including the Grand National 2019 time, date, runners, full schedule – and a couple of tips.

The Grand National 2019 isn’t just one race but rather three full days of racing action, culminating with the famous Grand National Handicap Chase on Saturday.

Dating back all the way to 1839, it’s safe to say it’s one of the most iconic events on the British sporting calendar, and fortunately, we’re here to tell you the easiest ways to watch The Grand National – for free no less!

First, though, here are all the key details your need to know about The Grand National 2019.

When is The Grand National 2019? Full schedule of Aintree races

There are three days of Grand National races in 2019, with the action kicking off today (Thursday, April 4) ahead of Ladies Day on Friday, April 5 and the main event, Grand National Day, on Saturday, April 6.

The big race itself, The Grand National Handicap Chase, takes place at 5:15pm BST here in the UK, which is 12:15pm US eastern time, and 6:15pm in most of western Europe.

Here’s The Grand National 2019 at Aintree festival schedule in full.

Thursday, April 4 – Day 1

13:45 – Devenish Manifesto Novices’ Chase

14:20 – Doom Bar Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle

14:50 – Betway Bowl Chase

15:25 – Betway Aintree Hurdle

16:05 – Randox Health Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Chase

16:40 – Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase

17:15 – Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race

Friday, April 5 – Ladies Day

13:45 – Merseyrail Handicap Hurdle

14:20 – Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle

14:50 – Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase

15:25 – JLT Chase (The Melling Chase)

16:05 – Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase

16:40 – Doom Bar Sefton Novices’ Hurdle

17:15 – Weatherbys Racing Bank Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race

Saturday, April 6 – Grand National Day

13:45 – Gaskells Handicap Hurdle

14:25 – Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle

15:00 – Doom Bar Maghull Novices’ Chase

15:40 – Ryanair Stayers Hurdle (The Liverpool Hurdle)

16:20 – Betway Handicap Chase

17:15 – Randox Health Grand National Handicap Chase

18:20 – Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle

How to Watch The Grand National 2019: Live stream Aintree for free

Now that you’ve got all The Grand National information you need, here’s how to watch every race live as it happens.

The best bit is, as ITV1 will be showing all of the action from Aintree on TV, it’s free and perfectly legal to live stream The Grand National (provided you’ve got a valid UK TV license).

Coverage runs from 2pm to 5pm on Thursday and Friday, when the first and last races aren’t aired. You can, however, catch them on subscription channel Racing UK, which also offers Android and iOS apps for on-the-go viewing.

However, you won’t miss much by opting to watch The Grand National 2019 on ITV – and it’ll save you a fair few quid.

That’s because the broadcaster’s ITV Hub streaming service makes it easy watch The Grand National on nearly any device, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, laptops and even consoles.

Here are some helpful links to get you started live streaming The Grand National 2019

ITV Hub for Android – download app

ITV Hub for iOS – download app

ITV Hub for web – watch now

Most UK bookies will also be offering free Grand National live streams, so if you’re having a flutter, it’s worth checking the app of your preferred bookmaker for on-the-go viewing options – to our knowledge, the apps of Paddy Power, William Hill, Ladbrokes and Bet365 will all let you you watch The Grand National 2019 for free.

And speaking of the bookies…

Grand National 2019 Tips: What are The Grand National 2019 odds?

Heading into The Grand National 2019, last year’s winner Tiger Roll (7/2) is among the favourites in what would be a rare repeat victory. Rathvinden (10/1) and Vintage Clouds (12/1) are both also heavily fancied.

However, arguably the hottest tip for this year’s Grand National must be Anibale Fly, who can be had at as much as 14/1. Rock The Kashbah also appeals at up to 20/1, while those looking to back a piece of racing history might fancy an each-way punt on jockey Lizzie Kelly and Tea For Two at up to 80/1.

We’ll keep studying the form sheet and be back with even more tips on the big day itself.

Remember, though, that while a flutter can be fun, you should only ever wager what you can afford to lose. For responsible gambling advice, please consult GambleAware.

