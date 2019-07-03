Gran Turismo on PS5 will be a “complete form” of the series

While it hasn’t been formally revealed, the next instalment in Polyphony Digital’s Gran Turismo racing series is now in development.

Following in the footsteps of 2018’s Gran Turismo Sport, it’s safe to assume this next entry will be coming to PS5 in the years to come. This particular sim is a bit infamous for the long wait between releases.

Speaking to GTPlanet, Polyphony Digital CEO and creator of the series Kazunori Yamauchi expanded upon what players can expect from Gran Turismo 8, or whatever it ends up being called upon its eventual launch.

“Having done all these World Tours, it gave me the opportunity to feel the history of Gran Turismo,” he said. “It gives me pointers and hints of the things we should make sure that we do in the future of the series.”

Yamauchi goes on to say that “obviously we’re working on the next Gran Turismo already” and whatever it ends up being, will aim to be a “complete form of the series.”

“I think the next title that we’re going to create will be a combination of the past, present and future–a complete form of Gran Turismo,” Yamauchi explains. Fingers crossed that this will take advantage of next-generation hardware, too.

Yamauchi didn’t confirm any of the platforms planned for the next Gran Turismo, although did express an interest in taking advantage of improved virtual reality tools.

“I really like VR; I’m one to believe in the possibility of it, and it’s very suited for a driving game.” Gran Turismo Sport had robust support for PlayStation VR alongside plentiful post-launch updates, and the peripheral is already confirmed to work on PS5.

Earning 3.5/5 in our review, Gran Turismo Sport is a solid racer that continues to improve with continuous updates: ‘Gran Turismo Sport is worthy of the name and a great driving simulator, but a lack of content compared to what the series usually offers makes it a curious beast. If you love Polyphony Digital’s approach and cars, however, it will still tick a lot of your desired boxes.’

What do you want to see from the next generation of Gran Turismo on Sony platforms?

