 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Gran Turismo 7 update makes it even harder to earn the best cars

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The latest patch for Sony’s new Gran Turismo 7 racer has made it more difficult for gamers to unlock the best cars without spending real money in-game.

The new 1.07 update, which is rolling out today for PS4 and PS5, has cut back on the credit afforded to gamers for performing well in some races, but has also fixed a bug that made it easy to rack up plentiful credits.

Gamers taking the starting grid Fisherman’s Ranch Dirt Champions event could amass up to 97,500 credits for a top performance in the race. The bug encouraged multiple re-runs as GT7 players sought to amass enough in game credit to afford the game’s premium vehicles.

While it’s difficult to knock Sony for fixing the bug and protecting the integrity of the game, deciding to reduce payouts after the fact on other races isn’t likely to please gamers. Especially when the perception is the decision has been taken to put the top vehicles farther out of reach through conventional in-game means.

Some cars would cost users ‘dozens of hours of racing’ if obtained through the game mechanics, according to a VGC report, without topping up their credits with real money. Given gamers aren’t able to sell back their old cars, and that the top cars are much more expensive in this game than in GT Sport, it’s not an ideal situation.

100,000 credits in real money costs £1.99, while you can get 2 million credits for £15.99. Cars like the Porsche 919 Hybrid 16 cost 3 million credits, so you can do the maths. VG247 points out that the most expensive car at present is the McLaren P1 GTR ’16, which costs 3.6 million credits in GT7, while it was only $4.99 to buy the car outright within the game itself.

It is thought Sony is going to launch a 1929 Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer as a “legendary” car, which was showcased as costing 20 million credits. That means that without some serious racing, it’d cost you more than the game itself to acquire.

You might like…

Best PS5 Games: The top 10 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Best PS5 Games: The top 10 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
Upcoming PS5 Games 2021: All of the best titles coming our way this year

Upcoming PS5 Games 2021: All of the best titles coming our way this year

Jade King 1 year ago
PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition: What is the difference between Sony’s next-gen consoles?

PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition: What is the difference between Sony’s next-gen consoles?

Max Parker 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.