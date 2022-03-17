Gran Turismo 7 update makes it even harder to earn the best cars

The latest patch for Sony’s new Gran Turismo 7 racer has made it more difficult for gamers to unlock the best cars without spending real money in-game.

The new 1.07 update, which is rolling out today for PS4 and PS5, has cut back on the credit afforded to gamers for performing well in some races, but has also fixed a bug that made it easy to rack up plentiful credits.

Gamers taking the starting grid Fisherman’s Ranch Dirt Champions event could amass up to 97,500 credits for a top performance in the race. The bug encouraged multiple re-runs as GT7 players sought to amass enough in game credit to afford the game’s premium vehicles.

While it’s difficult to knock Sony for fixing the bug and protecting the integrity of the game, deciding to reduce payouts after the fact on other races isn’t likely to please gamers. Especially when the perception is the decision has been taken to put the top vehicles farther out of reach through conventional in-game means.

Some cars would cost users ‘dozens of hours of racing’ if obtained through the game mechanics, according to a VGC report, without topping up their credits with real money. Given gamers aren’t able to sell back their old cars, and that the top cars are much more expensive in this game than in GT Sport, it’s not an ideal situation.

100,000 credits in real money costs £1.99, while you can get 2 million credits for £15.99. Cars like the Porsche 919 Hybrid 16 cost 3 million credits, so you can do the maths. VG247 points out that the most expensive car at present is the McLaren P1 GTR ’16, which costs 3.6 million credits in GT7, while it was only $4.99 to buy the car outright within the game itself.

It is thought Sony is going to launch a 1929 Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer as a “legendary” car, which was showcased as costing 20 million credits. That means that without some serious racing, it’d cost you more than the game itself to acquire.