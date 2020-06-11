Gran Turismo 7: Producer tweet hints at PS5 reveal for the exclusive racing sim

With Gran Turismo Sport launching exclusively for PS4 in 2017, racing fans on Sony’s console have had their appetites sated for the time being, but we’re all still waiting for a fully-fledged Gran Turismo 7. Thankfully, series creator Kazunori Yamauchi has already confirmed a new GT game is in the works.

Sony is set to unveil a number of titles coming to PS5 at tonight’s Future of Gaming event, and all signs point towards Gran Turismo making an appearance in some capacity. It remains unclear whether this will be a fully-fledged new entry or simply an enhanced port of GT Sport, but the new console will definitely be in need of a flagship racing title.

Even if there’s a long wait ahead of us, we’re more than ready for another ride, so Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know alongside all the latest news, reveals and our very own wishlist.

Related: Forza Horizon 4 wishlist

Gran Turismo 7 release date

A launch window for Gran Turismo 7 hasn’t been discussed by Sony nor Polyphony Digital. It will be exclusive to Sony platforms and will likely be coming to PS4 or perhaps the illusive PS5 depending on how far down the road it makes an appearance.

Gran Turismo 7 news

Ahead of tonight’s Future of Gaming event, where a number of major titles will be showcased for PS5, Polyphony Digital’s Kaz Yamauchi has tweeted about the event, reminding Japanese gamers exactly when they’ll be able to tune in. This is awfully convenient, and perhaps points to a Gran Turismo announcement awaiting us at the show. Whatever this means, we don’t have long until we find out!

Related: Upcoming PS4 Games

Gran Turismo Sport wishlist

A more realistic damage model

Despite being a realistic simulator, Gran Turismo has never adopted a damage model representative of how it’d actually be if you crashed a fancy Ferrari into a brick wall. Of course, you need to take some liberties so the vehicles still remain playable after a bit of damage, but seeing it reflected in some form of aesthetic or mechanical manner would be great.

Gran Turismo has a huge variety of different cars so this model would reflect differently on whatever you choose. For example, a super-car might be hindered far easier than a formidable Range Rover designed to take some punishment. For purists, an option to switch off such a feature could also be included.

Dynamic weather system

One of the finest things about PS4 exclusive Driveclub was its absolutely gorgeous weather system. It remains of the best-looking things on Sony’s console and is a joy to witness. This made the absence of something similar in Gran Turismo Sport a bitter pill to swallow.

Despite possessing lovingly crafted car models , they lacked a sense of life when driving through bland environments. Gran Turismo 7 is in a perfect position to implement such a system, and we’re sure it’ll look gorgeous on PS4 Pro.

Related: God of War

A bigger, more meaningful campaign

Gran Turismo 7 should have a solo campaign that’s more than just a sequence of generic events with little flavour or variety. There was an ample number of them available in GT Sport and beating them was incredibly satisfying, but they all felt relatively similar in the end.

What about a meaningful narrative or progression system alongside the usual simulator fare. It has the potential to provide a series that has maintained the same tone for almost two decades with something new and exciting.

Let us beep the horns!

This is a bit of a silly complaint, but not being able to beep our precious horns in Gran Turismo Sport was a gaming tragedy. You can pop on your indicators and all that good stuff but it seems Polyphony Digital frown upon a cheeky horn or two.

We really want this feature to return so we can bug our friends both on the sofa and online.

Related: Days Gone

What’s on your wishlist for Gran Turismo 7? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…