Grammarly adds AI tool to help you become a better writer

Ruben Circelli
Digital writing assistant Grammarly has recently launched a new AI tool called GrammarlyGo to help you become a better writer.

If you’re looking to spruce up your writing, the app Grammarly is a great way to do that. However, now Grammarly is launching a new AI tool, GrammarlyGo, in beta that looks to be trying to take this to the next level. According to a blog post from Grammarly, GrammarlyGo is a generative AI tool capable of giving you helpful pointers on how to become a better writer when it comes to writing messages.

How does it work? Well, according to Grammarly, GrammarlyGo uses AI to interpret the context of messages in order to give you helpful pointers on how to craft emails, social media posts, and even longer-form communication. For example, maybe you’re a small business owner trying to draft an email to your employees, GrammarlyGo can give you tips on how to make your message sound more professional.

But that’s not all. GrammarlyGo can also give you various prompts to simplify messages, shorten them, or simply improve on clarity as well as instruct you how to best adjust tone. You can also use GrammarlyGo to give you ideas (or even outlines) for messages you intend to write. For now, though, don’t expect a totally bug-free experience, as the GrammarlyGo tool is still in beta for the time being.

While GrammarlyGo is still in beta for now, if you have Grammarly Premium, Business, Education, or For Developers, you’ll be able to access this new tool. Also, Grammarly Free users in the US and UK, among other regions, can access GrammarlyGo’s beta as well. GrammarlyGo is also accessible in the Grammarly Editor, Grammarly for Chrome, and Grammarly for Mac, so if you need some writing help, make sure to check this tool out.

Ruben Circelli
By Ruben Circelli
Ruben has worked in tech and games since 2014, contributing to some of the world's most well-known sites.

