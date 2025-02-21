Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Grado goes Brazillian for its Signature S950 open-backed headphones

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Grado has revealed its latest pair of headphones in the Signature S950 open-backed pair, and unlike its previous headphones, it’s headed down in a new direction.

The Signature S950 build upon the recently released HP 100 SE, with the latest pair arriving as the second model in the Signature range.

For Grado though, these new headphones have gone down a slightly different path. Grado is no stranger to using wood material for its headphones but the Signature S950 are the first pair of Grado headphones to use Brazillian Walnut.

Why? Well, different types of woods offer different sonic properties when used as a material for headphones’ housing. Grado believes that the use of Brazillian Walnut allows for the S950 to have its own sound signature compared to the more analytical HP 100 SE. Grado describes this sound as a more neutral and balanced profile, and by the sounds of it, a more relaxed and broader presentation.

Grado Signature S950 product
credit: Grado

The use of wood also has an effect on the aesthetics of the headphone, with the wood grain on each individually crafted housing is never identical, so each pair has a one-of-a-kind quality. The use of wood also brings with it sustainability concerns, but sustainable practices are used to help protect ecosystems where the wood is farmed.

In terms of the driver spec, the Signature S950 features a version of the Grado 52mm S driver that was originally designed for the Signature HP100 SE. The aim was to create a speaker that delivered “exceptional high-frequency detail”, along with a smooth midrange and powerful bass.

The cables for the S950 and HP 100 SE are detachable (helpful if they get damaged), and they’ve been redesigned with a softer but more durable braided finish as well as improved insulation. The headband has also had some changes made, with 50% more padding than earlier Grado models to aid comfort over longer listening sessions.

These headphones don’t come cheap, however. If you want a pair of the Signature S950, you’ll have to cough up £2495 / $2195 when they go on sale in March 2025.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

