Grado introduces Prestige X Series of open-backed headphones

Grado has dropped its latest range of headphones, and it sees a well-regarded series receive a facelift.

Considering the Prestige series were the first headphones designed by John Grado over three decades ago, Prestige Series X headphones speak to the company’s identity and history.

Grado Prestige X Series

The series is built on the award-winning E series, with the new Prestige X Series featuring enhanced drive units, an advanced cable design and a more comfortable headband across its five models: the SR60x, SR80x, SR125x, SR225x and SR325x. All headphones have been hand-crafted at the company’s headquarters based in Brooklyn, New York.

New features include an enhanced speaker design with a new magnetic circuit that’s been revised for improved efficiency. This is along with a new design for the voice coil and diaphragm intended to further reduce distortion and enhance harmonic integrity. According to Grado this should make the Prestige X Series easier to driver across a range of portable devices.

The series is also the recipient of a new cable design that’s both more durable and flexible. The 8-conductor cable on the SR125x, SR225x, SR325x, and 4-conductor cable on the SR60x, SR80x cables have a super annealed copper wire said to improve the purity of the audio signal for more faithful playback.

The other notable change has been made to the headband. It’s been re-designed for added comfort, and despite the leather look the majority of the range has, the material used is actually a vegan-friendly synthetic protein material. The SR325x, however, continues to use a leather headband.

Grado SR60x

Price £109.95 /$99 Frequency Response 20- 20,000hz Sound Pressure Level (SPL), 1mW 99.8 dB Nominal Impedance 32 ohms Driver Matched dB .1 dB Cable type 4 -conductor Ear pad type S cushion

Grado SR80x

Price £129.95 / $125 Frequency Response 20- 20,000hz Sound Pressure Level (SPL), 1mW 99.8 dB Nominal Impedance 32 ohms Driver Matched dB .1 dB Cable type: 4 -conductor Ear pad type S cushion

Grado SR125x

Price £189.95 / $175 Frequency Response 20- 20,000hz Sound Pressure Level (SPL), 1mW 99.8 dB Nominal Impedance 32 ohms Driver Matched dB .1 dB Cable type

8-conductor Ear pad type S cushion

Grado SR225x

Price £249.95 / $225 Frequency Response 20- 20,000hz Sound Pressure Level (SPL), 1mW 99.8 dB Nominal Impedance 32 ohms Driver Matched dB .05 dB Cable type

8-conductor Ear pad type S cushion

Grado SR325x