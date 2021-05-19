Grado introduces Prestige X Series of open-backed headphones
Grado has dropped its latest range of headphones, and it sees a well-regarded series receive a facelift.
Considering the Prestige series were the first headphones designed by John Grado over three decades ago, Prestige Series X headphones speak to the company’s identity and history.
Grado Prestige X Series
The series is built on the award-winning E series, with the new Prestige X Series featuring enhanced drive units, an advanced cable design and a more comfortable headband across its five models: the SR60x, SR80x, SR125x, SR225x and SR325x. All headphones have been hand-crafted at the company’s headquarters based in Brooklyn, New York.
New features include an enhanced speaker design with a new magnetic circuit that’s been revised for improved efficiency. This is along with a new design for the voice coil and diaphragm intended to further reduce distortion and enhance harmonic integrity. According to Grado this should make the Prestige X Series easier to driver across a range of portable devices.
The series is also the recipient of a new cable design that’s both more durable and flexible. The 8-conductor cable on the SR125x, SR225x, SR325x, and 4-conductor cable on the SR60x, SR80x cables have a super annealed copper wire said to improve the purity of the audio signal for more faithful playback.
The other notable change has been made to the headband. It’s been re-designed for added comfort, and despite the leather look the majority of the range has, the material used is actually a vegan-friendly synthetic protein material. The SR325x, however, continues to use a leather headband.
Grado SR60x
|Price
|£109.95 /$99
|Frequency Response
|20- 20,000hz
|Sound Pressure Level (SPL), 1mW
|99.8 dB
|Nominal Impedance
|32 ohms
|Driver Matched dB
|.1 dB
|Cable type
|4 -conductor
|Ear pad type
|S cushion
Grado SR80x
|Price
|£129.95 / $125
|Frequency Response
|20- 20,000hz
|Sound Pressure Level (SPL), 1mW
|99.8 dB
|Nominal Impedance
|32 ohms
|Driver Matched dB
|.1 dB
|Cable type:
|4 -conductor
|Ear pad type
|S cushion
Grado SR125x
|Price
|£189.95 / $175
|Frequency Response
|20- 20,000hz
|Sound Pressure Level (SPL), 1mW
|99.8 dB
|Nominal Impedance
|32 ohms
|Driver Matched dB
|.1 dB
|Cable type
8-conductor
|Ear pad type
|S cushion
Grado SR225x
|Price
|£249.95 / $225
|Frequency Response
|20- 20,000hz
|Sound Pressure Level (SPL), 1mW
|99.8 dB
|Nominal Impedance
|32 ohms
|Driver Matched dB
|.05 dB
|Cable type
8-conductor
|Ear pad type
|S cushion
Grado SR325x
|Price
|£329.95 / $295
|Frequency Response
|18- 24,000hz
|Sound Pressure Level (SPL), 1mW
|99.8 dB
|Nominal Impedance
|32 ohms
|Driver Matched dB
|.05 dB
|Cable type
8-conductor
|Ear pad type
|S cushion