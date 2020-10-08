Grado launches its first wireless earbud in the GT220

There’s another entrant into the true wireless market, and it sees Brooklyn-based audio brand Grado enter with their first-ever true wireless in the GT220.

With over six decades of expertise in the headphone market, Grado Labs have made their first venture into the wireless earbud market with the GT220.

Related: Best wireless earbuds

As its first ever true wireless, the GT220 features a lightweight design (5g for each earbud), a feature set described as competitive and a high-quality audio performance, hopefully the kind we’ve come to expect from such a notable brand in Grado.

The audio is drive by single 8mm drivers specially tuned for their miniature polycarbonate housings. The headphones come with a choice of silicone eartips for a comfortable fit that suits your ear and a twist to lock movement that Grado claims ensures the best fit and sound quality for every user.

Battery life is six-hours, with the wireless Qi-charging case providing another five chargers for a total 36 hours. Charging the earbuds up to full takes only two hours, either through the supplied USB-C cable or a Qi-compatible charging mat.

Operation of the headphones is done through touch-sensitive controls – simply tap the ‘G’ icon on each earbud to play, pause and skip music, while there’s also facility to adjust the volume, answer phone calls or activate voice assistants. Speaking of smart assistants, the Grados are compatible with both Google Assistant and Siri, with the built-in microphones said to ensure phone calls and voice commands are heard clearly.

Wireless connectivity is Bluetooth 5.0 technology (naturally), with supported codecs covering aptX, SBC and AAC codecs.

The Grado GT220 wireless earbuds have a price of £249.95, and will be available to purchase this month (October 2020).

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …