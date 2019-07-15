Grab Trusted Reviews’ top e-reader for £50 with this amazing Kindle Prime Day deal

You can grab Trusted Reviews favourite e-reader, the Amazon Kindle 2019, for £49.99 thanks to this fantastic Prime Day deal.

The deal is now live and saves you a not to be sniffed at £20 off the Kindle’s £69.99 RRP. If you’re on the market for a new e-reader you’ll want to pick up the Kindle fairly sharpish as the discount will only run while stocks last. Given how fast Kindles have sold out during past Prime Days we’re guessing the deal won’t be live long.

The Kindle 2019 is Trusted Reviews current recommended e-reader and a perfect purchase for any avid reader. The devices is one of a select few e-readers to score 4.5/5 during Trusted Reviews’s demanding testing process.

Offering access to Amazon’s diverse library of content, a clear back-lit e-ink display with more light levels than you can shake a stick at and solid build quality you’ll struggle to find a better e-reader this price.

As we noted in our Kindle 2019 review:

“The new Kindle is a no-brainer recommendation for anyone on a budget thanks to that added front light. It’s far from the most fully-featured reader, but if you’re purely looking for a way to consume books from the Amazon Kindle store then you can’t go wrong.”

The Kindle 2019 is one of many cracking deals to hit the Amazon homepage this Prime Day. Prime Day 2019’s set to run from 15-16 July and will bring huge discounts on everything from tablets and e-readers to TVs and games consoles.

Make sure you bookmark and keep checking our Amazon Prime Day 2019 hub page for Trusted Reviews’ expert pick of the best live deals.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More