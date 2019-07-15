If you’ve been waiting patiently for an excuse to step up from your APS-C DSLR to a full-frame classic, well Amazon Prime Day’s just given you the green light – for a limited time only the superb Canon 6D Mark II is available for just £999 (body only), its lowest ever price.

That’s an incredible deal for a camera that originally went on sale for £1,999 just two years ago. The 6D Mark II is Canon’s ‘junior’ full-frame DSLR, sitting below the professional EOS 5D Mark IV (which is currently £2,499).

Prime Day price crash – Canon 6D Mark II Canon 6D Mark II By far the lowest ever price for this excellent full-frame camera, which originally went on sale for £1,999. The 6D Mark II combines a huge sensor with modern shooting features like Dual Pixel AF, a 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen and an excellent 1,200-shot battery life. Plus it is, of course, compatible with Canon's huge range of EF lenses.

One of the advantages of going for the 6D Mark II over its pricier sibling is that it’s much smaller and lighter, making it a good choice if you’re looking for a travel-friendly full-frame DSLR. It’s also packed with modern shooting features, including Canon’s snappy Dual Pixel CMOS autofocus, a 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen and five-axis image stabilisation.

And while some more recent mirrorless cameras are even more portable, the 6D Mark II is in another league when it comes to battery life, managing 1,200 shots on a charge (around four times as much as its mirrorless rivals). This is again very handy if you want to take it out on a day trip for a full day of shooting, without having to worry about spare batteries or lunchtime charging.

Our review of the Canon 6D Mark II said: “Canon DSLR’s are known for being reliable performers. After shooting with the camera for a week in the Scottish Highlands, the EOS 6D Mark II certainly lived up to my expectations.”

It concluded: “When size and weight are critical – when you’re travelling, for example – I discovered that the EOS 6D Mark II really comes into its own. Its snappy AF speed in Live View, sensational vari-angle touchscreen and wireless connectivity options are likely to gain interest from older EOS 5D-series users who fancy an up-to-date body, or perhaps a backup body, in a smaller form factor.”

