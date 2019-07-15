Grab a full-frame Canon 6D Mark II for just £999 in this Prime Day bargain

If you’ve been waiting patiently for an excuse to step up from your APS-C DSLR to a full-frame classic, well Amazon Prime Day’s just given you the green light – for a limited time only the superb Canon 6D Mark II is available for just £999 (body only), its lowest ever price.

That’s an incredible deal for a camera that originally went on sale for £1,999 just two years ago. The 6D Mark II is Canon’s ‘junior’ full-frame DSLR, sitting below the professional EOS 5D Mark IV (which is currently £2,499).

One of the advantages of going for the 6D Mark II over its pricier sibling is that it’s much smaller and lighter, making it a good choice if you’re looking for a travel-friendly full-frame DSLR. It’s also packed with modern shooting features, including Canon’s snappy Dual Pixel CMOS autofocus, a 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen and five-axis image stabilisation.

The 6D Mark II has never been close to dropping under £1,000 before in its two-year history, making this is a zinger of a deal.

And while some more recent mirrorless cameras are even more portable, the 6D Mark II is in another league when it comes to battery life, managing 1,200 shots on a charge (around four times as much as its mirrorless rivals). This is again very handy if you want to take it out on a day trip for a full day of shooting, without having to worry about spare batteries or lunchtime charging.

Our review of the Canon 6D Mark II said: “Canon DSLR’s are known for being reliable performers. After shooting with the camera for a week in the Scottish Highlands, the EOS 6D Mark II certainly lived up to my expectations.”

It concluded: “When size and weight are critical – when you’re travelling, for example – I discovered that the EOS 6D Mark II really comes into its own. Its snappy AF speed in Live View, sensational vari-angle touchscreen and wireless connectivity options are likely to gain interest from older EOS 5D-series users who fancy an up-to-date body, or perhaps a backup body, in a smaller form factor.”

