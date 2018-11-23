Grab a Fitbit Versa for just £139 in Amazon’s incredible Black Friday Deal of the Day

Get fit for the less, with an insane £60.99 price drop on the stellar Fitbit Versa as part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale.
Being billed as Amazon’s Deal of the Day is a bit of an understatement, as the Fitbit Versa has never been so cheap and it’s sure to fly off the shelves as a result. If you don’t want to feel like you missed out after the fact, I recommend picking up this offer quickly before it shoots back up to its £199.99 RRP.
Fitbit Versa Black Friday Deals
Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch
Fitbit's first attempt at a true smart watch/fitness tracker hybrid can now be had for just £139 today only as part of Amazon's Black Friday sale. Don't miss out on this amazing offer.
Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch
Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch
In comparison to other Fitbit devices, the Versa has more in common visually with the late Pebble smart watches, but it boasts the same great fitness tracking capabilities that has made Fitbit a household name.
In his review for the Versa, Aatif Sulleyman explained: “The Versa can help you keep tabs on a wide variety of activities, including running, swimming and cycling, and its menstrual cycle tracking is another hugely intriguing feature. Unlike many others smartwatches, it’s also compact enough to look good on users with slim wrists.”
The only downside is that the Versa lacks GPS tracking, a feature found on the Fitbit Ionic. If you’re not too fussed about bringing your phone with you when you go for a run then this won’t be an issue.
One of the best features of the Versa, when compared to other smartwatches on the market, is that it can happily pedal through four days of use on a single charge. For those who are bound to charging their Apple Watch overnight, every night, the idea of a four-day battery life sounds like a dream come true.
Fitbit Versa Black Friday Deals
Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch
Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch
Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch
As previously mentioned, this fantastic offer is only available for today only and you won’t be able to pick it up at the same price tomorrow. If you want to improve your fitness tracking then what are you waiting for? £139.99 is a steal of a price that should absolutely not be missed.
