Grab a discount on Award-winning Q Acoustics speakers for Black Friday

Q Acoustics has joined in on the Black Friday fun, culling prices for its home cinema and hi-fi speakers for Black Friday. For more deals on related products, check out our Black Friday Deals page

Q Acoustics has discounted its 3000i range of speakers by 10%. The 3020i bookshelf speaker, has dropped from £249 to £224.10. The 3010i is down from £199 to £179.10. The 3050i floorstanders have dropped to £584.10 from £649.

Q Acoustics 3010i

The smallest speaker in the Q3000i range. They hit that sweet spot of performance and affordability.

Q Acoustics 3020i

A versatile speaker capable of handling any genre you throw at it. You'd struggle to find a hi-fi speaker of this quality at this price. A shining example of a product done right.

Q Acoustics 3050i

A floorstanding speaker (trust us, despite the missing image), that's aesthetically very striking and offer the trademark rich and warm Q Acoustics' sound.

If you’re going for a home cinema speaker package then both the 3010i 5.1 and 3050i 5.1 Cinema Packs have been reduced. the 3010i 5.1 (which comes with the 3010i standmounts) costs £805.50 (from £895) and the 3050i 5.1 (which features the 3050i floorstanders) is available for £1,210.50 (down from £1345).

The 3090Ci centre speaker is £152.10 (from £169) and the 3060S subwoofer has dropped from £329 to £296.10.

Q Acoustics Q3010i 5.1 Speaker Package

From both an audio and aesthetic viewpoint, this is a great speaker package. For those with smaller spaces, the 3010i 5.1 is a very fitting choice.

Q Acoustics Q3050i 5.1 Speaker Package

You won't find a better-sounding set of speakers at this price. This is a great choice for movie and music fans

Q Acoustics 3060S Subwoofer

One of Q Acoustics' slimmest subwoofers, it offers tight and controlled bass and is designed to take up as little space as possible.

Q Acoustics 3090Ci Centre Speaker

A centre speaker that Q Acoustics claims offers clear and crisp sound. It's also been designed for easy positioning if you fancy moving it about.

We’re big fans of Q Acoustics, as shown in our five-star review of the 3020i and 3050i 5.1 Cinema Pack. Earlier this year we gave the 3020i our ‘Hi-Fi Speaker of the Year‘ award and remarked that “for the money, this is about as complete and rounded a musical performance you can get”. Considering it’s even cheaper, that makes it a certified bargain.

And for the 3050i Cinema Pack we said that “the speakers are incredibly well made, making a mockery of their price point”. Again, they’re available for even less, so what’s stopping you?

