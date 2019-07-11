Grab Amazon’s best selling race wheel with £30 off while stocks last

You can grab the Logitech G920 race wheel for a modest £179.99 while stocks last thanks to this top notch early Amazon Prime Day 2019 deal.

The deal is now live and lets you grab the wheel with the shift stick with £30 off now, making it a perfect time for any Forza or Project Cars fan with an Xbox or gaming PC to upgrade their setup.

And we’d really recommend you take advantage of the deal while you can. The Logitech G920 is Amazon’s number one best selling racing wheel, and for good reason.

The G920 is one of the best value force feedback wheels money can buy and offers a variety of great features to make your racing experience feel even more authentic.

These include authentic stainless steel paddles, and on this deal, a Force Shifter that emulates the experience of a real world race car’s stick shift.

As we noted in our review:

“If you’ve not used a proper force feedback wheel before, we think you’ll love it. It gives you a much more direct sensation of control over a car, where with a gamepad you’re left relying on visual and audio cues to judge when a car is about to understeer or oversteer.

“With force feedback you can feel it, because when properly programmed it lets you feel how the car (and the road) is working against you. It works very with DriveClub, and even better with the more realistic Project Cars.”

The deal comes mere days before Amazon Prime Day 2019. The yearly sales bonanza is set to kick off on 15 July (next Monday) and will bring with it more cracking deals than you can shake a stick at. Make sure to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2019 hub page to see our picks of the best deals.

