Grab the Amazon Echo Show for $70 off this Prime Day, with this limited time deal

Amazon’s 2nd generation Echo Show has a great new price for Amazon Prime Day, letting you save $70, bringing it down to just $159 for the length of Prime Day.

This is a good deal because it brings the price right down for Amazon’s Echo-but-with-a-screen, which includes a 10″ HD screen and is billed as a great smart speaker due to its ability to play video, although the addition of the screen made it almost prohibitively expensive for people curious to see what it’s all about.

This price should let many indulge their curiosity and see if being able to watch recipe videos on the Show while cooking can actually help make a better meal. You could do this for DIY or household projects too, I just default to food whenever I think about reasons I’d spend money.

The Echo Show (2nd gen) brings a lot to the table or desk or wherever you decide to store it. Externally, there’s the 10″ screen and a new fabric design that’ll help it look like less a techie gadget and more fashionable. However, powerful Alexa software means you can stream your favourite music videos or see lyrics to tracks, watch films and TV shows on Prime Video, or even make video calls to other Echo Shows.

There are also a variety of Alexa Skills (think Apps) that’ll add functionality to the device, allowing it to act as a solid foundation for your smarthome set-up, linking up with potentially dozens of other devices.

You won’t have long to snag this deal, as it’s only running throughout Prime Day, meaning you’ll hvae to pull the trigger before the end of the 16th, or the deal will be lost forever, like tears in the rain.

