Gotham Knights: Release date, price, trailers and gameplay

Gotham Knights is bringing some of the best Batman characters to the small screen. Here is everything we know about the next big game from WB Games Montreal.

The release of Gotham Knights is drawing closer every day, and with each passing day, we’re getting even more information on the details of the next superhero title.

If you’re interested to see what this game entails, including the release date, gameplay and trailers, make sure you keep reading.

Gotham Knights was initially given a vague release date of 2022, though Warner Bros. has since officially revealed the release date to be 25th October this year.

The announcement was made via the official Gotham Knights Twitter page, and we’re optimistic that it won’t suffer any further delays.

Price

Gotham Knights will have three different editions to choose from and will be available on multiple platforms. It is currently available to pre-order.

Check out the breakdown of the game’s price just below:

PlayStation 5: Standard Edition: £64.99, Deluxe Edition: £79.99, Collectors Edition: $299.99.

Xbox Series X/Series S: Standard Edition: £64.99, Deluxe Edition: £79.99, Collectors Edition: $299.99.

PC: Standard Edition: £49.99, Deluxe Edition: £69.99, Collectors Edition: £269.99.

It is important to note that these prices may not reflect the cost of the game on every website, with Amazon selling the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the standard game for less than the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store, respectively.

Trailers

A couple of trailers have dropped for Gotham Knights, giving us even more insights into what the game will look like.

You can check out the world premiere trailer for the game just below:

WB also released a gameplay walkthrough, with the video showing footage from the pre-alpha game build.

Characters and story

Gotham Knights is set in a world where both Batman and James Gordan have died, leaving the safety of the city in the hands of the Gotham Knights, which includes Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing and the Red Hood.

Judging from the trailers, we know that the Knights will be fighting against the Court of Owls, which is an organised secret crime group made up of some of the most powerful and wealthy families in Gotham.

We also know that the Knights will need to take on Mr Freeze, who is one of the most iconic Batman villains. Other popular characters like Alfred Pennyworth are planned to make an appearance, suggesting that we may find out more about what happened to Batman before the events of the game.

Some fans are also under the impression that we may end up meeting Poison Ivy, another classic villain from the DC rogues gallery, since a screencap was released of the characters taking at Pamela’s Cafe. Poison Ivy’s real name is actually Pamela Isley, so we may end up seeing some villains living more normal lives since the death of their greatest antagonist.

If you want to know even more about the Gotham Knights you can check out the character trailers below. As of writing, only Robin and Nightwing have trailers available to watch, though we will be sure to update this article once Batgirl and Red Hood debut, too.

Gameplay

Gotham Knights is being developed by WB Games Montreal, which also helped develop the Batman Arkham game series. Rocksteady is not involved in this game as it was in Arkham games, however, we can expect the gameplay to be at least slightly reminiscent of the previous Batman games.

Gotham Knights will feature four playable characters – the Knights themselves – and each will have a distinctive playstyle. We can also assume that certain characters will be responsible for completing specific plot points with their powers, with Robin being able to teleport via the Justice League’s satellite.

The character’s gameplay will be specific to their style, with Robin favouring stealth and gadgets, implying that he has taken on more of a Batman role. Batgirl will also use gadgets but is stated to be an efficient melee fighter, while also using hacking to weaponize her environment.

Red Hood will use guns and more brute force tactics, while Nightwing will utilise his acrobatics skills to take down enemies.

You will also be able to play this game with a friend in two-player mode, though it can be tackled as a single-player campaign. Strangely, there’s no option for three or four-player cop-op, despite being four main characters.

Every boss fight will scale to your level, meaning that you won’t necessarily need to max out your character’s stats to take on new bosses. This may call into question the difficulty of the game, though we don’t know what options players will be presented with as of yet.

Unlike the Arkham games, Gotham Knights will not take place over one night but actually over several months. It will also looks like it will be an open-world game, as it spans five boroughs. We know you can traverse the city using vehicles like the Batcycle, though it may be possible to swing and grapple through the city, like in the Arkham games.

The creative director of the game, Patrick Redding, revealed that there will be missions that take place over several nights, called Villain Crimes. In classic Batman fashion, the players will need to combine detective work and brute force to hunt down the villains.

That’s all we know about Gotham Knights so far, but we’ll be updating this article with more information as draw closer to launch.