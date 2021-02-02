Got a Nokia 8.3 5G? Android 11 is coming your way

HMD Global has revealed that the Nokia 8.3 5G will be the first Nokia phone to get its hands on Android 11, with the rollout beginning today.

The software update marks the second big “first” for the affordable phone, which launched in 2020 as Nokia’s first 5G handset.

New features landing with Android 11 include the ability to manage conversations across multiple messaging apps in one place, the “Hey Google, show me my day” shortcut to launch Assistant Snapshot and view your tasks for the day, and key Digital Wellbeing tools, including Focus mode and Bedtime mode.

Android 11 will also allow your smartphone automatically reset permissions for apps you haven’t used in a while, preventing rarely used apps from accessing personal information.

HMD Global previously committed to continuing to update many of its smartphones for up to three years, ensuring the phones remain secure across their lifespan. The company launched the Nokia 8.3 5G last year with a guarantee that the phone will receive three years worth of security updates and two years worth of OS upgrades. The update to Android 11 will mark the first of those major upgrades.

The software will begin rolling out today in the US, Finland (where HMD Global is based) and a long list of other countries that can be found on Nokia’s community forum. Nokia 8.3 5G users here in the UK can expect to receive the update in mid-Feburary.

“Counterpoint Research has recognised us for providing the fastest deployments for the past two consecutive Android OS upgrades regardless of price on a portfolio level, and we will continue our commitment for even our most affordable Android 11-ready handsets”, said Chief Product Officer and VP of North America, Juho Sarvikas.

“The Nokia 8.3 5G has opened the flood gates for our Android 11 upgrade journey with many more of our smartphones soon to join the ranks”.