The UK government has launched an online survey to help Whirlpool customers affected by a run of defective tumble dryers report any issues they’ve been having.

The Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee launched the survey on Monday 15 July. It relates to a recent government move to compel Whirlpool to recall roughly 500,000 tumble dryers over fire safety concerns.

The UK government announced plans to issue a recall notice last month following safety concerns about a number of the company’s tumble dryers. Whirlpool originally issued a safety notice about the affected tumble dryers in 2015, but did not instigate a full product recall. Instead it offered to “modify” (fix) the dryers.

The survey aims to address fresh concerns about the company’s use of use of confidentiality clauses /Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) during the debacle that were raised during an earlier 2 July hearing.

“The Committee is keen to hear from Whirlpool customers, and those who have bought Hotpoint, Indesit, Creda, Proline or Swan tumble dryers, about problems they may have experienced with their machines,” explains the survey page.

“The Committee would also like to hear from Whirlpool consumers who may have been approached to sign confidentiality clauses or Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) in cases where compensation was paid because of a tumble dryer fire.”

The survey will include the below questions:

Have you experienced a fire with a modified Whirlpool tumble dryer?

Have you experienced smoke coming from a modified Whirlpool tumble dryer?

Have you signed an agreement with Whirlpool resulting from a fire with your modified tumble dryer catching fire which sought to stop you from discussing this incident?

Trusted Reviews has contacted Whirlpool for comment on the survey, but at the time of publication had not heard back.

The evidence collected will be used in a hearing with Kelly Tolhurst, Minister for Small Business, Consumers and Corporate Responsibility, and the Office of Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) about the product recall and Whirlpool’s handling of it on 23 July.

