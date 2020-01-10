Already got 5G fatigue? Samsung’s only just getting started

Samsung went all-in on 5G in 2019, and it’s safe to say we can expect much more on this front from the company in 2020.

The company says it managed to sell more than 6.7 million 5G smartphones last year, all around the world. Samsung hasn’t yet revealed how many of those were sold in the UK, but 6.7 million is an impressive figure, and certainly large enough to encourage the company to stick to its strategy of essentially flooding the market with 5G devices.

Related: Best 5G phones

“For Samsung, 2020 will be the year of Galaxy 5G and we are excited to bring 5G to even more device categories and introduce people to mobile experiences they never thought possible,” TM Roh, the president and head of research and development at Samsung’s IT and mobile communications division, said today.

Only two of the UK’s four major mobile operators, EE and Vodafone, currently offer 5G services − and they’re both accessible in a very limited number of places, and even then only in specific locations.

Yet Samsung has already released four 5G handsets here:

We can assume, then, that the company will release at least five more 5G devices over the course of this year, but the actual number is likely to be far higher than that.

We already know it’s working on its first 5G tablet, the Samsung Galaxy S6 5G, and we can also expect 5G variants of basically all of its big-name phone releases.

Yet the reality is that, unless you’re an early adopter, you really don’t need a 5G phone right now.

Aside from the fact that blanket 5G coverage is still way, way off, 5G phones are in the main significantly more expensive than than 4G phones, and in our experience battery life is a massive issue right now.

Related: Why you shouldn’t buy a 5G phone yet

In other words, you’ve got a lot more 5G hype to look forward to over the coming months, but don’t feel obligated to buy into it.

Deputy News and Features Editor Aatif made his long-rumoured return to Trusted Reviews in 2018, having spent a wonderful 10 months writing all sorts for the site in 2015. During his self-imposed exile, he visited many faraway lands …