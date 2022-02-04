GoPro plans to introduce more cameras for the professional market

GoPro has revealed its plans to launch two premium cameras in the next year alongside the company’s current consumer-friendly models.

Founder and CEO Nick Woodman announced the news during GoPro’s recent earnings presentation, according to a report by The Verge.

While the brand currently offers two action cameras – the GoPro Hero 10 Black and the GoPro Max – the new models will apparently appeal to “entirely different groups of users” than the existing Hero and Max series currently.

According to Woodman, the new GoPros will offer premium solutions to professionals who have more specific needs not covered by the “Swiss Army knife” approach of the Hero and Max.

The cameras would still be based on the tech found in the current series’ – which currently include features such as custom processors, HyperSmooth built-in video stabilisation and automatic uploads to the cloud – and would be viewed as “derivatives” of the current line-up.

GoPro’s roadmap also includes newer cloud capabilities and a brand new subscription-based desktop app, according to the report.

This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen GoPro launch multiple models. In the past, the brand has sold White, Silver and Black versions of its Hero cameras, along with the Session line which came with no display.

The difference here is that this isn’t a return to the “Good / better / best” model of cameras that existed on different levels to match user needs and budgets.

Rather, the new series would appeal to professional users with more specific needs in mind.

The news came alongside GoPro’s Q4 and full year 2021 results announced this February. The highlights showed the company had a positive year in 2021, with revenue up $1.6 billions – or 30% year-on-year compared with where it stood in 2020 – and GoPro’s subscriber count growing by a massive 107%.