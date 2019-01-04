Save £60 on this GoPro Hero 7 Silver deal – but you better act fast

If you’re looking for a top GoPro deal, then you don’t want to miss this big saving on a GoPro Hero 7 Silver from Currys.

If you’re in the market for an action camera, the biggest name has always been GoPro. Its latest Hero 7 range have been some of the best going, and this £60 saving on the Hero 7 Silver is the lowest price we’ve seen so far. But you only have this weekend to snap one up.

GoPro Hero 7 Silver

If you’re not aware, the GoPro Hero 7 Silver sits in the middle of GoPro’s current range of Hero 7 cameras. So if you don’t want to stretch to the slightly eye-watering price of the Hero 7 Black, it’s a great choice.

As you’ll expect, it’s water-resistant up to 10 metres so you can take it in your water-based adventures without worry. That’s without the need for an external case, too. If you do fancy going deeper, say for scuba diving, then you’ll want to pick up its optional diving case.

The Hero 7 Silver’s rugged build will also stand up to being thrown around and GoPro’s biggest strength is its range of compatible mounts and accessories. Pretty much however you want to mount it, there’s probably a suitable mount available. Stick it to your helmet, suction cup it to your windscreen, wear it on your chest. Needless to say, one of these cameras lets you capture video and images you can’t get any other way.

In terms of image quality, the Hero 7 Silver can record up to 4K resolution at 30 frames per second, and capture 10 megapixel still images with wide dynamic range. The built-in electronic image stabilisation also makes your footage silky smooth. These cameras make for perfect travel companions.

You only have until over the weekend to pick up a bargain, so snap one up before they go back up in price. We haven’t seen these for less money, especially as the Hero 7 range were only recently released.

