You can get the GoPro Hero 7 Black in a super-swish new colour

GoPro’s released a new “dusk white” version its HERO7 Black that looks outright gorgeous.

The new GoPro HERO7 Black in Dusk White model will be available from March 2 for £379.99 in select retailers and GoPro.com.

Outside of the new colouring the GoPro HERO7 Black in Dusk White has identical specs to the regular version, which in our mind is a good thing. The GoPro Hero 7 Black is one of a select few to score 4.5 out of 5 during Trusted’s rigorous reviewing process.

Highlights include superb image stabilisation, improved audio recording, waterproofing without needing a case plus the impressive video and stills quality we’ve come to expect from GoPro.

As Trusted Reviews’ action cam expert and camera editor Mark Wilson noted in his in-depth GoPro Hero 7 Black review:

“In this age of super-powerful smartphone cameras and sub-£100 action cams, buying a flagship GoPro might seem like an unnecessary indulgence, if not downright foolish. But the Hero 7 Black shows that there’s definitely still a place for premium action cameras – and it’s the best one so far.”

While colouring may make the Hero 7 Black’s branding a little ironic, we here at Trusted Towers are big fans and can see it being a hit with fashion conscious snowsports enthusiasts and nature watchers on the market for something to match their environment.

If you want something a little more ostentatious GoPro launched a new special edition neon yellow sleeve and lanyard alongside the GoPro HERO7 Black in Dusk White.

The sleeve was designed in partnership with MotoGP athlete Valentino Rossi and features his race number, 46. It’ll be available for £19.99 from March 2 2019.

GoPro hasn’t confirmed how long it plans to keep the two special edition products going and at the time of publishing hadn’t responded to Trusted Reviews request for clarification.

