GoPro Hero 8 Black: Everything we know so far

GoPro Hero 8 Black: Leaks, release date and all the latest rumours about GoPro’s next flagship action camera

GoPro had a relatively easy ride in the premium action camera race, until the DJI Osmo Action bombed down the mountain to give it some serious competition – so how will the upcoming GoPro Hero 8 Black respond?

GoPro looks likely to release a successor to the Hero 7 Black later in 2019, given it’s moving towards a more regular refresh cycle and it’s been trumped in some areas by the cheaper DJI Osmo Action.

So what are we likely to see in the Hero 8 Black? Here are all the latest rumours in one handy place.

GoPro Hero 8 Black price and release date: when will it be announced and how much will it cost?

GoPro traditionally announces a new flagship action camera in late September, and it will likely do the same in 2019.

In fact, it seems likely that GoPro will refresh its whole lineup (Black, Silver and White) in September, given that its CEO Nick Woodman was quoted in the company’s Q1 earnings call in May 2019 as saying: “I’m happy to share that we’re planning an exciting refreshed lineup at all price points in Q4”.

What those price points will be remains to be seen, but it’ll be interesting to see GoPro responds to DJI’s fairly aggressive pricing of the Osmo Action. That camera’s RRP is £329, which is £50 cheaper than the original asking price for the Hero 7 Black.

You can get now get that camera for £319, of course, so perhaps the Hero 8 Black will debut for closer to that price as part of its counter-attack on the Osmo Action.

GoPro Hero 8 Black design and features: what will it look like and what new skills will it have?

So far, there haven’t been any leaked prototypes or designs for the GoPro Hero 8 Black. And it seems unlikely that GoPro will make radical changes to a design that’s both iconic and proven in terms of its waterproofing and ruggedness.

One feature it does lack compared to the DJI Osmo Action is a colour display on the front for vlogging, but it’d be a surprise to see GoPro upgrade its monochrome equivalent for this generation.

Much more likely are an edge-to-edge rear screen and some internal upgrades. It’s possible that the Hero 8 Black will have a new GP2 processor, though there are still some performance gains to be squeezed from the GP1.

One of those is HDR video, which is available on the DJI Osmo Action but not the Hero 7 Black – albeit without image stabilisation. While GoPro’s GP1 chip is technically capable of supporting HDR video, it remains to be seen whether GoPro can provide this with some form of Hypersmooth stabilisation in the Hero 8 Black. If so, that’d be a very welcome upgrade.

A few other common feature requests in GoPro forums include improved stabilisation in low light, support for external microphones over Bluetooth (rather than via the 3.5mm adaptor accessory), and a 960fps slo-mo mode. All of those certainly seem feasible via software improvements rather hardware upgrades.

We’re also likely see improvements to the video framerates to give us more creative options, including 4K at 120fps, which would trump the Osmo Action’s maximum of 60fps.

GoPro Hero 8 Black early verdict

With no major leaks around the Hero 8 Black yet, it’s difficult to make any big conclusions about what new tricks it’s going to bring – but it certainly has a very big opportunity to regain the number one action camera spot from the DJI Osmo Action.

There isn’t a huge amount to choose between the Hero 7 Black and Osmo Action, with GoPro still holding some advantages including its more polished app and larger range of third party accessories.

If it can leapfrog its DJI rival with some spec boosts – for example, 4K HDR video with stabilisation, a 960fps slo-mo mode and support for external microphones over Bluetooth – and a lower price, we could well have a new number one action camera from September 2019.