This is an unbeatable GoPro Hero7 Black deal from John Lewis

When it comes to action cameras, GoPro is the best known brand – and for good reason. Right now you can pick up its flagship Hero7 Black for just £299, its cheapest price yet as part of John Lewis’ Easter Sale.

John Lewis has dropped the price of the superb GoPro Hero7 Black to just £299 and, this being John Lewis, you also get its bonus 2-year warranty thrown in as well. That’s even better value. For comparison, Amazon is currently selling the Hero7 Black for £329 and that’s with only a 1-year warranty.

So what makes the Hero7 Black so great? Simply put, it’s the best action camera going at the moment. So much so, we gave it 4.5/5 in our GoPro Hero7 Black review. If you’re looking for a camera to capture your outdoor exploits, it’s simply untouchable.

GoPros can go where other cameras dare not, with ruggedised bodies and water-resistance. Their small form factor also make them great for mounting in a multitude of ways, letting you capture footage from innovative perspectives. One of GoPro’s best features is how well supported its cameras are for mounts and accessories; everything from head mounts to chest mounts to selfie sticks.

But even if you’re not an adrenaline junkie, GoPros nowadays are also fantastic travel cameras for both video and still images. They also make it super easy to share your footage via the GoPro app on your phone. The image stabilisation on the Hero7 Black has been improved over the previous model (which was also pretty great):

“The big new feature on the Hero 7 Black is what GoPro calls Hypersmooth. This is a boosted version of the already excellent electronic image stabilisation (EIS) we saw on the Hero 6 Black and, unlike its predecessor, it now works during the top whack 4K/60fps recording. GoPro says it’s now effectively a virtual equivalent of its Karma Grip.” Essentially, this means your footage won’t be shaky and nausea-inducing. There are also plenty of slow-motion options for capturing truly dramatic footage.

Our review concluded: “In this age of super-powerful smartphone cameras and sub-£100 action cams, buying a flagship GoPro might seem like an unnecessary indulgence, if not downright foolish. But the Hero 7 Black shows that there’s definitely still a place for premium action cameras – and it’s the best one so far.”

Considering we said all this when we reviewed it at £379, it’s even greater value now that it’s had its price slashed by £79. Snap it up before it goes back up.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.