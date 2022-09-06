 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

GoPro Hero 11 Black tipped for new sensor and unchanged design

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The GoPro Hero 11 Black is predicted to look an awful lot like the GoPro Hero 10 Black before it, but could well sport a new and improved image sensor.

That’s the claim being made by WinFuture, at any rate. The German language website claims (via machine translation software) that the new action camera will look much like its predecessor, with the same 2.27-inch touch display on the back and the same 1.4-inch screen on the front.

Elsewhere, the GoPro Hero 11 Black is said to have the same 1720mAh battery as before.

However, the GoPro Hero 11 Black is in line to feature a new CMOS sensor and fresh optics that will combine to produce “an even wider field of view”. There could also be an accompanying bump to a 27-megapixel photo resolution, with 24.7MP stills taken from videos.

Don’t expect any accompanying bump to a higher video resolution, however, with the same old 5.3K footage at the same old 60fps. Alternatively, you’ll be able to bump this down to a 4K resolution and 120fps instead, as before.

Going back to still photos for a second, the report claims that “the camera’s software should automatically detect smiles and blinks in order to always deliver the best possible images”.

Indeed, software appears to be where it’s really at with the next action cam, with HyperSmooth 5.0 image stabilisation apparently enabling gimbal-like stability.

There’s no news on price, but we’re hoping to hear something concrete on the launch some time in September.

You might like…

Best vlogging camera: The best cameras for YouTubers

Best vlogging camera: The best cameras for YouTubers

Hannah Davies 3 weeks ago
Best camera phones 2022: The top picks to get great pics

Best camera phones 2022: The top picks to get great pics

Max Parker 4 weeks ago
GoPro plans to introduce more cameras for the professional market

GoPro plans to introduce more cameras for the professional market

Hannah Davies 7 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.