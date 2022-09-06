GoPro Hero 11 Black tipped for new sensor and unchanged design

The GoPro Hero 11 Black is predicted to look an awful lot like the GoPro Hero 10 Black before it, but could well sport a new and improved image sensor.

That’s the claim being made by WinFuture, at any rate. The German language website claims (via machine translation software) that the new action camera will look much like its predecessor, with the same 2.27-inch touch display on the back and the same 1.4-inch screen on the front.

Elsewhere, the GoPro Hero 11 Black is said to have the same 1720mAh battery as before.

However, the GoPro Hero 11 Black is in line to feature a new CMOS sensor and fresh optics that will combine to produce “an even wider field of view”. There could also be an accompanying bump to a 27-megapixel photo resolution, with 24.7MP stills taken from videos.

Don’t expect any accompanying bump to a higher video resolution, however, with the same old 5.3K footage at the same old 60fps. Alternatively, you’ll be able to bump this down to a 4K resolution and 120fps instead, as before.

Going back to still photos for a second, the report claims that “the camera’s software should automatically detect smiles and blinks in order to always deliver the best possible images”.

Indeed, software appears to be where it’s really at with the next action cam, with HyperSmooth 5.0 image stabilisation apparently enabling gimbal-like stability.

There’s no news on price, but we’re hoping to hear something concrete on the launch some time in September.