GoPro Hero 10 Black: All about the rumoured action camera

It’s September, which means we’re just weeks away from when GoPro typically announces the latest updates to its camera range. This year, we expect to see the Hero 10 Black.

The Hero 10 Black is the rumoured successor to the GoPro Hero 9 Black and competes with the likes of Insta350 and DJI in the action camera market.

The Hero 9 Black saw some pretty major upgrades, including a second display, better image stabilisation and a rise from 4K to 5K recording. However, the camera’s price jump left us wanting more from the tiny camera.

Read on to discover everything we know about the Hero 10 Black so far, including when it could launch, how much it might cost, what it’ll look like and what specs it’ll pack.

While GoPro has yet to announce a launch event or a release date just yet, looking at previous years it feels safe to assume we aren’t far off.

The Hero 9 Black was unveiled on September 16 2020 and the Hero 8 Black the October before that. The Hero 7 Black also came along in Autumn, launching on September 20 2018. For this reason, we’d expect the Hero 10 Black to show up at some point between mid-September and the beginning of October of 2021.

As far as the price is concerned, last year saw a £50 increase on the price of the camera, though this seemed to be done at least partly as an incentive to get users signing up for the company’s GoPro premium service.

While the Hero 8 Black and the Hero 7 Black were priced at £379/$399, the Hero 9 Black cost more at £429.99/$449.99. However, customers could pick it up for £329.98 /$349.98 alongside a one-year subscription to GoPro (or as an existing subscriber).

There are few rumours to go off here, so we assume the Hero 10 Black will be priced similarly to the Hero 9 Black.

Design

Much of what we know about the GoPro Hero 10 Black comes from a report by WinFuture, including the design. The German news site also leaked the Hero 9 Black last year, so we’re inclined to listen to what they have to share about the action cam’s successor.

Image: WinFuture

According to the report, the GoPro Hero 10 Black will look very similar to the Hero 9 Black. There are some differences to note, like a bright blue colour accent on the GoPro logo to replace the washed out grey of previous generations. But otherwise, most of the upgrades here seem to be internal.

Like the Hero 9 Black, the Hero 10 Black packs two displays – one on the front and one on the back. This was a feature that didn’t come along until 2020 and we’re glad to see it seems to be sticking around.

Image: WinFuture

The 2021 camera is also expected to include watertight housing up to 10 metres, along with touch and voice controls.

Specs

The WinFuture report also reveals some intel about the specs inside the action cam.

According to the report, the Hero 10 Black will be powered by a new GP2 processor. The chip has long been the subject of rumours as the most obvious follow up to the GP1 processor introduced with the Hero 6 Black way back in 2017.

The GP2 is expected to bring a strong performance increase to the Hero 10 Black, along with support for higher frame rates. It’ll also reportedly allow the 10 Black to record in 5.3K at 60fps. Meanwhile, 4K footage is expected to see an upgrade to 120fps, making it easier for users to shoot slow-motion videos in stunning 4K quality.

The Hero 10 Black is also rumoured to support 2.7K video at 240fps, offering better motion controls if you’re willing to reduce the resolution.

WinFuture also mentions a new image sensor, which will reportedly see the photo resolution increase from 20-megapixels to 23-megapixels, along with better in-camera software stabilisation thanks to HyperSmooth 4.0 and improvements to its TimeWarp 3.0 time-lapse feature.

According to the report, the GoPro Hero 10 Black will support RAW images, SuperPhoto, HDR and webcam mode like its predecessor.

The company is also looking at including an automatic upload function to simplify sharing videos on the web, alongside the current 1080p live streaming feature.