GoPro finally merges its two smartphone apps for one-stop editing joy

GoPro’s smartphone experience used to be a bit of a faff, with one app for controlling your GoPro and another one for editing your extreme videos – but that’s all finally changed, with the Quik and GoPro apps merging to create one place for all your action cam needs.

Before today’s update, you had to export footage from the GoPro app to Quik for in-depth edits, which was confusing for new users and something of a faff all-round.

But if you download the latest version of the GoPro app (for iOS or Android), you’ll find that Quik has finally been integrated into the main app. So whether you’re trying to remotely control your GoPro or edit that footage of you plummeting over a waterfall in a kayak, there’s now just one place to go on your phone.

Related: GoPro Hero 8 Black: Everything we know so far

GoPro has also give the app something of a spring clean, with a refreshed UI and an apparently improved QuikStory workflow. QuikStories are GoPro’s auto-edits of your reams of footage and have always been better in theory than practice, but the action cam maker says the new app will be better at picking the right moments and suggesting compilations of your stills and video.

Another handy addition is the ability to combine multiple filters in a single QuikStory, while GoPro has also smoothed out the editing experience by giving you an always-editable version of your QuikStory video, rather than limiting you to a set number of ‘drafts’.

While there’s nothing completely revolutionary is this update, it does see GoPro doubling down on what remains a big advantage over its main rival, the DJI Osmo Action.

While DJI’s action camera is a more modern action camera overall, its app does let it down slightly compared to the features on offer in GoPro’s mobile experience, particularly now you can find it all in one place.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More