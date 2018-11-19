GoPro Black Friday: £60 off the GoPro Hero 7 Silver and more

Best GoPro Black Friday: If you’re looking for a new action camera, Black Friday 2018 could well serve up a top GoPro bargain.

Whether you’re holding out until November 23 2018 or itching to grab yourself a new GoPro before then, we’ve got all the best deals for you.

Jump to: Which GoPro should you get?

Black Friday GoPro Deals

This year the big sales extravaganza takes place on November 23, when you can be sure the Trusted Reviews team will be on hand to bring you the best GoPro deals.

Right now, Amazon generally has lowest price for most GoPro models, including the Hero 7 Black Silver. If you’re looking for an older model, then sites like Argos are still selling new versions of discontinued models like the Hero 5 Session.

Best Black Friday GoPro Deals – Accessories

A GoPro isn’t complete without all the accessories that make it so fun and easy to use.

GoPro The Strap (Hand, wrist, arm and leg) for £49.99, saving £10 – Currys

GoPro Floaty for £11.21, saving £8.78 – Amazon

GoPro head strap and quick clip for £19.95, saving £5.04 – Amazon

GoPro chest mount harness for £34.99, saving £5 – Amazon



Best Black Friday GoPro Deals: Which GoPro should you get?

There are four current GoPro models to choose from (three standard action cameras, and one 360-degree camera), with some older, discontinued models also available in limited quantities.

If you want the best action camera you can currently buy, then the newly announced GoPro Hero 7 Black is the one to go for. It includes new features like improved HyperSmooth electronic image stabilisation, which we found to be like using a gimbal in handheld shooting situations. It’s very impressive and makes it particularly suitable for travel videos and vlogging.

The Hero 7 Black can also shoot 4K/60fps, livestream to services like Facebook and shoot impressive ‘hyperlapse’ videos thanks to its new TimeWarp mode. These are all features that aren’t available on other GoPro models.

The Hero 7 Silver has similar specifications to the older Hero 5 Black from 2016, missing out on the improved electronic image stabilisation and timelapse modes. The White model is a replacement for the previous entry-level Hero (2018) model.

Older GoPros, like the Hero 6 Black, Hero 5 Black and Hero are all being discontinued in light of the new releases, although these are very similar to the models that have replaced them, so could offer good value (see below).

Lastly, there’s the GoPro Fusion, which is a 360-degree camera. It’s not just for shooting VR-friendly videos – its OverCapture software means you can film an entire scene and then choose highlights to include in a standard, ‘flat’ 1080p video.

It’s one of the better 360-degree cameras we’ve tested, thanks to its great image quality and ease of use. The Fusion has been stuck at a £549 price tag (£100 less than its launch price) for a while, so we’ll update this page as soon as we see a price drop.

Best Black Friday GoPro Deals: Is it worth considering an older GoPro?

If you’re looking for a real bargain and don’t need cutting edge specs, then absolutely. In particular, it’s worth keeping an eye on the GoPro Hero 5 Black’s price, as that could be a good alternative to the newer Hero 7 Silver. Unlike the latter, it has a removable battery, shoots higher resolution stills and has an external microphone.

The Hero 6 Black has double the performance of the Hero 5 Black, such as 4K at 60fps and 1080p at a slow-motion friendly 240fps. The dynamic range, low-light performance and image stabilisation are also much improved. Even if the latter isn’t as good as the Hero 7 Black’s HyperSmooth, it still produces impressively smooth handheld footage, so is another model to keep a close eye on.

Related: GoPro Hero 6 Black vs GoPro Hero 5 Black

The entry-level GoPro prior to the Hero 7 White was the GoPro Hero. This tops out at 1440p/60fps with 10-megapixel still images. Its design is very similar to that of the Hero 5 and Hero 6 Black models, which means it has a waterproof body without the need for a case. It does away with the built-in GPS of the more expensive models, though.

Recently discontinued is the Hero 5 Session, which is a smaller and more compact cube-shaped model, ideal for those looking for the most lightweight and portable action camera.

Want more Trusted Reviews deals?

How about these:

GoPro Black Friday – What to expect…

It’ll be well worth tuning in for Black Friday 2018 as GoPro cameras have featured heavily in the past. You invariably find a whole bunch of money-off deals on the famed action camera brand.

Black Friday 2017 saw some great deals on a range of GoPro gear, including the GoPro Hero 6 Black, GoPro Hero 5 Black, and even the discontinued GoPro Karma drone.

We’re hoping to see some deep discounts on the newest GoPro Hero 7 Black model, with some prices already coming in below the £399 RRP. Likewise, the Hero 7 Silver and Hero 7 White could also be available for well below their recent RRP launch prices.

Older models, like the Hero 6 Black, Hero 5 Black and Hero have now been discontinued, so that means retailers might use Black Friday as the opportune time to clear out inventory. If you don’t need the absolute latest models, they’re still great performers and could save you a pretty penny.

GoPro Black Friday – Why should I go for a GoPro over other action cameras?

Why buy a GoPro when you can find sub-£100 action cameras with apparently similar specs? It’s true that GoPros often carry a slight premium compared to other action cameras, but there are often good reasons for this.

Firstly, many cheaper action cameras that can apparently shoot 4K actually use interpolation to hit that resolution, with the real top resolution being 2.7K or below. It’s also worth checking to see if their frame-rates and bit-rates are good enough at the resolution you want to record at.

GoPros also generally come out on top when it comes to usability. Rivals like the Yi 4K+ have improved in this area, but GoPro has refined its touchscreen menus over recent generations, while its Quik app is a handy way to quickly edit together videos using its suggested highlights.

If you choose the top-end Hero 7 Black, you get very nicely stabilised 4K video at 60fps, which its rivals can’t match. And lastly, there’s the huge ecosystem of mounts and accessories available for GoPros – wherever you need to mount one, there’ll likely be a solution.

If you’re only looking to get an action camera for a one-off shoot, then a cheaper action camera might still be a better buy. But for everyone else, GoPro’s options, in particular the excellent GoPro Hero 7 Black, are the still the slickest and most approachable action cams you can buy.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.