Google’s next Chrome OS update will make recording online classes easier

Google has revealed the newest updates coming to Chromebooks in 2021 for students and educators, with perhaps the most handy being a built-in screen recorder for taping online classes.

Google announced the new features in a blog post posted on Wednesday.

The screen recording tool will make it even easier for students and teachers to record online classes and lectures, to help them catch up, study for tests and complete homework outside of school hours. It will be available in the March Chrome OS update.

With many schools opting for Chromebooks even before the pandemic forced teachers to rely on tech to teach kids, Google has released a guide to help educators pick the right Chromebook for their students.

The company has also announced plans to launch 40 new Chromebooks in the near future, so we can definitely see this guide coming in handy. The new range of Chromebooks will include 2-in-1s with stylus support, touchscreens and dual cameras to take notes, draw diagrams and edit videos, and Always Connected devices to help keep students with limited internet access online.

There are also new accessibility features coming to Chrome OS this year, including an update to the ChromeVox screen reader, which will pack improved tutorials, a search bar for menus and automatic voice switching for different languages.

For educators, Google has also rolled out new features for the Google Admin Console. The software, which allows schools to centrally manage large numbers of Chromebooks will now take advantage of Zero Touch Enrollment, making it easier for schools to deploy Chromebooks at scale, both in the classroom and remotely.

At home, parents will now be able to add a Google Workspace for Education account to their child’s Google Account using Family Link. This means kids will be able to access the apps and websites they need, while still allowing parents to set rules for device and app usage.

If you’re on the lookout for a laptop to support you or your child’s virtual learning, make sure to check out our guides to the best Chromebooks and the best student laptops. You can also visit our guide to the best budget laptops if you’re looking to save some money.