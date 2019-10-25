Google’s ‘.new’ Calendar shortcuts make scheduling events even easier

Google has introduced a fast, new way to create an event or schedule a meeting in its Calendar app – and the answer lies in your browser’s address bar.

If opening up Google Calendar and clicking ‘create’ has always felt like too lengthy a process to you, then you’re in luck. Google’s new feature lets you add a new event or plan a meeting right from your browser’s address bar.

Now, you can add new events to your calendar by typing ‘cal.new’ or ‘meeting.new’ directly into your browser’s address bar and filling in the title, location and duration from there as well as customise the notification settings to your liking.

Google announced the new feature on Twitter yesterday and it included a handy gif so you can see the shortcuts in action for yourself.

If you’re logged into more than one Google account, you can also adjust the shortcut to create an event for the right user. For example, if you type ‘cal.new/1/’ into the search bar, you’ll be sent to an event page for the first account you’re logged into. While ‘cal.new/2/’ will create one for the second account you’re using.

The new feature isn’t exclusive to Google Chrome either. You can create new events directly in your search bar in Microsoft Edge too as well as – presumably – most other popular browsers.

Getting tasks done via the address bar isn’t exactly a new thing for Google. The company actually announced a very similar update for its G Suite apps just last year.

If you want to quickly create a Docs, Sheets, Slides, Sites or Forms document all you need to do is type the corresponding shortcut into the address bar. For example, ‘doc.new’ or ‘documents.new’ will create a new Google Docs page, while searching for ‘sheet.new’ will take you to a new spreadsheet document.

