Google’s Fitbit acquisition should be good news for all Wear OS smartwatches

Google has entered into an agreement with Fitbit to buy the wearable brand for $2.1 billion, the search giant announced today.

Google has officially entered into a “definitive agreement” to acquire the fitness tracker brand. In an announcement on Google’s Keyword blog, SVP of devices and services, Rick Osterloh, explained that Google sees the move as an opportunity to invest further in its Wear OS smartwatch operating system.

The company revealed that it has plans to develop its own Made by Google wearable device and it hopes to work closely with Fitbit’s team of experts to combine the best AI, software and hardware to make the device a success.

“Google aspires to create tools that help people enhance their knowledge, success, health and happiness,” said Osterloh. “This goal is closely aligned with Fitbit’s long-time focus on wellness and helping people live healthier, more active lives.”

“Google is an ideal partner to advance our mission,” said Fitbit co-founder and CEO James Park in Fitbit’s own announcement. “With Google’s resources and global platform, Fitbit will be able to accelerate innovation in the wearables category, scale faster, and make health even more accessible to everyone. I could not be more excited for what lies ahead.”

The acquisition could also provide a key opportunity for Google to improve its Google Fit app. By integrating Fitbit’s tracking tech with Google’s existing wearable software, Google could create a fitness experience for Android that rivals what the Apple Watch gives the iPhone.

Osterloh also took the time to reassure Fitbit users that Google would not abuse its new acquisition’ customer data in Google ads: “Similar to our other products, with wearables, we will be transparent about the data we collect and why. We will never sell personal information to anyone. Fitbit health and wellness data will not be used for Google ads. And we will give Fitbit users the choice to review, move, or delete their data”.

